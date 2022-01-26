I loved this Leg. While Switzerland is an overused European country on the Race, glad they stuck with the outskirts & rural areas. The shots and angles are breathtaking. It was picturesque, stunning. I did note and I truly envy that the people look like they are living their normal lives and it looked normal in a covid setting. From where I live, I deal with crap and chaos.



Loved the Switchback TAR 14 task, bungee jump over the Verzasca Dam and a throwback to Tammy & Victor, one of my favorite winners. S.14 was the very 1st TAR season I watched and it's what got me hooked on TAR. Now I haven't missed any season. The task showed raw emotions of the teams.



The Detours were balanced. A physical and a non-physical task but detailed-oriented

You got the Bartender task that really tested the teams who did it, even the fittest struggled.

The Luganega Swiss sausage-making task reminded me of S.22's Haggis Scottish sausage-making task. Wished the teams sampled a cooked version to see their reactions.

I mean you need to sample food from the countries you visit.



The pug as a greeter. Loved it.



Loved the editing, everyone was shown.



Again, it was like a classic TAR.



Loved the teams. Great characters



Ryan & Dusty join my list of likable M/M Teams. Their friendship really reminded me of the friendship I share with a friend whom I treat as a brother.

Lulu & Lala are definitely the most improved. My initial impression when this was filming in 2020, was they were going to be an early boot. This time around, they are absolutely doing well from placing 10th in the first 2 legs, a slight move up on the third leg with 7th. Now they are placing 4th & 2nd. Wished they really won this leg.

Raquel & Cayla remind me of Kym & Alli. Grateful to Race and just enjoying the experience. Positive attitudes all the way. Like the Twins, these 2 are memorable F/F teams.



Kim & Penn and Akbar & Sheri. These 2 are the team type we haven't seen in TAR. Couples in their 40's. One fit and one not-so-fit. Brilliant casting, representation.

I do admire Kim & Penn, they never bicker and you could see that they are genuine people. Akbar & Sheri on the other hand, bicker and I applaud Sheri because she is a workhorse, she did 3 RB's despite the odds, she did it. Akbar should tone down. I really dislike domineering people.



Arun & Natalia, I admire their determination and they're superfans. Navigation is really their weakness. The only opportunity that will save them is a NEL or another team fails miserably at a task. But I love an underdog story. Arun's 56 and still runs, max respect, most people that I know in their 50's can't even run and get tired easily. I wonder how long it took them to reach Lugano, finish the Detour. They arrived at the Pit Stop, the sun was already setting and the greeters were gone.





Another stellar episode for me.

