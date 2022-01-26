« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST  (Read 1920 times)

1 Member and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52555
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #50 on: January 26, 2022, 09:16:07 PM »
HUGE :tu to RACHEL for another AMAZING LIVE SHOW!
 Thanks for making the show LIVE for us all!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #51 on: January 26, 2022, 09:16:27 PM »
Fun fact, Pluto TV was airing 14's premiere when this episode was on.

Kinda used to fixed starting times with China, Vietnam, and Australia, so we'll see how it goes in future legs. The fact that this leg started with a cross-country drive is pretty unheard of in recent seasons, though the driving was the biggest factor in the finishing order. Nice to see the bungee jump again on a sunnier day. In fact, they sure got lucky with weather since Lake Lugano looked beautiful. The bartender task was pretty brutal, and nice that the sausage judge didn't tell teams anything. Also happy with the team that got saved.
Logged

Online theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4173
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #52 on: January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM »
FWIW, Akbar and Sharis complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. Its reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3496
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #53 on: January 26, 2022, 09:20:42 PM »
What a great episode today! All the teams are delivering and the self driving is giving me flashbacks to the older seasons.
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3169
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #54 on: January 26, 2022, 09:20:56 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM
FWIW, Akbar and Sharis complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. Its reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.

TAR32 never really had a villain edit team since it was the season of everyone playing nice. It had to be someone.
Logged

Offline NumfarPTB

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #55 on: January 26, 2022, 09:21:04 PM »
Quote from: redskevin88 on January 26, 2022, 08:58:33 PM
Speed Bump?

Good question. No mention of a speed bump, unless I missed that. I came out with the understanding, that the "hidrance" for them arriving last, will be that they get the last departure time, and they would be departing by themselves. Right?
Phil was specific about 3 departure times for the start of Leg 6. Teams 1 and 2, get the first departure, Teams 3, 4 and 5 seems to be all sharing departure 2, while Team 6 gets the last departure time by themselves.

Show content
The things is, will this staggering even matter, considering we are heading into another country, next episode. Unless it's another self-drive.
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4147
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #56 on: January 26, 2022, 09:28:18 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM
FWIW, Akbar and Sharis complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. Its reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.

Would have to disagree with this. It's far less toxic and at times violent than that. Reminds me more of Teri & Ian. Bickering, more than sheer incompatibility.
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52555
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #57 on: January 26, 2022, 09:32:05 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM
FWIW, Akbar and Sharis complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. Its reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.

Def not. Jonathan was an abusive person.

Akbar and Shari both bicker. But I am not seeing either emotional or verbal or physical abuse.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3738
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #58 on: January 26, 2022, 09:33:42 PM »
This episode was more mellow compared to last episode, but the Detour was served (of chestnuts, sausage, and wine :lol:) decently. The Switchback to the first-ever task of TAR14 was a wonderful callback, but I don't remember if teams were this level of emotional about it the first time around. Loved that they showed Tammy & Victor! Nonetheless, still a classic task that brings out the rawest attitude in teams. Solid leg with more defined characters of teams!

Also, does anyone believe they know how far behind Arun & Natalia were from Raquel & Cayla and Akbar & Sheri by the time they snagged 4th and 5th?
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3169
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #59 on: January 26, 2022, 09:37:09 PM »
Show content
With the race heading to France next week, it's too bad Anthony & Spencer couldn't return. As honorary French citizens after the train attack, this may have been their time to shine.
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3738
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #60 on: January 26, 2022, 09:41:27 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM
FWIW, Akbar and Shari’s complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. It’s reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.
I'd say hardly. They bicker more than some incompatible dating teams (they don't even surpass the gross behavior Nathan & Jennifer or Lori & Bolo displayed), but it's almost like they get way into their heads that it results in a "bully coach" demeanor that both use against each other.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #61 on: January 26, 2022, 09:45:04 PM »
Tbf Akbar and Sheri's bickering is a typical couple bickering + they are both  exhausted and frustated. I agree Akbar's demeanor could have toned down a bit but i don't see them crossing the line
Logged
what might have been

Offline Nyoman_SB1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #62 on: January 27, 2022, 01:51:14 AM »
it was a good leg even though i like the previous leg more. Bartender race obviously harder than the sausage. I was hoping Lulu & Lala came in first, it's boring to see the same team won the leg.

Quote from: theschnauzers on January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM
FWIW, Akbar and Sharis complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. Its reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.
I wish Akbar more supportive and nicer to Sheri since she had to do last 2 roadblocks. Stop yelling and saying 'we both played basketball at the same collage etc'. I mean she is your wife now, not your opponent/team mates.

Sad seeing Arun & Natalia finished last again, they really struggled with navigation
 
Logged

Offline elthemagnifico

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Previously as rafael02
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #63 on: January 27, 2022, 01:56:49 AM »
Quote from: Nyoman_SB1 on January 27, 2022, 01:51:14 AM
Sad seeing Arun & Natalia finished last again, they really struggled with navigation

its kinda sad because aside from dancing task, they weren't that bad at completing tasks. i mean they were third on the 2nd London leg. they would have done much better if not great had they competed in self-driving-less season like TAR 27.
Logged
what might have been

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1110
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #64 on: January 27, 2022, 04:24:55 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on January 26, 2022, 09:00:52 PM
While the staggered departure times may have advantaged teams in the back this leg, it'll be better on legs where teams fly to a new country, as teams are usually bunched anyway. Seeing as this season is going to have a lot of double legs, I'd say it evens out. Hopefully teams aren't always working together like Kim & Penn and Ryan & Dusty did this leg.

One the different side, at least these teams know the limits of "helping other teams". I found it tolerable, but of course, I would like less helping moving forward, unlike the season that should not be named "let's give the answer to everybody in our alliance and wait for all of them to finish".
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1110
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #65 on: January 27, 2022, 05:35:37 AM »
I loved this Leg. While Switzerland is an overused European country on the Race, glad they stuck with the outskirts & rural areas. The shots and angles are breathtaking. It was picturesque, stunning. I did note and I truly envy that the people look like they are living their normal lives and it looked normal in a covid setting. From where I live, I deal with crap and chaos.

Loved the Switchback TAR 14 task, bungee jump over the Verzasca Dam and a throwback to Tammy & Victor, one of my favorite winners. S.14 was the very 1st TAR season I watched and it's what got me hooked on TAR. Now I haven't missed any season. The task showed raw emotions of the teams.

The Detours were balanced. A physical and a non-physical task but detailed-oriented
You got the Bartender task that really tested the teams who did it, even the fittest struggled.
The Luganega Swiss sausage-making task reminded me of S.22's Haggis Scottish sausage-making task. Wished the teams sampled a cooked version to see their reactions.
I mean you need to sample food from the countries you visit.

The pug as a greeter. Loved it.

Loved the editing, everyone was shown.

Again, it was like a classic TAR.

Loved the teams. Great characters

Ryan & Dusty join my list of likable M/M Teams. Their friendship really reminded me of the friendship I share with a friend whom I treat as a brother.
Lulu & Lala are definitely the most improved. My initial impression when this was filming in 2020, was they were going to be an early boot. This time around, they are absolutely doing well from placing 10th in the first 2 legs, a slight move up on the third leg with 7th. Now they are placing 4th & 2nd. Wished they really won this leg.
Raquel & Cayla remind me of Kym & Alli. Grateful to Race and just enjoying the experience. Positive attitudes all the way. Like the Twins, these 2 are memorable F/F teams.

Kim & Penn and Akbar & Sheri. These 2 are the team type we haven't seen in TAR. Couples in their 40's. One fit and one not-so-fit. Brilliant casting, representation.
I do admire Kim & Penn, they never bicker and you could see that they are genuine people. Akbar & Sheri on the other hand, bicker and I applaud Sheri because she is a workhorse, she did 3 RB's despite the odds, she did it. Akbar should tone down. I really dislike domineering people.

Arun & Natalia, I admire their determination and they're superfans. Navigation is really their weakness. The only opportunity that will save them is a NEL or another team fails miserably at a task. But I love an underdog story. Arun's 56 and still runs, max respect, most people that I know in their 50's can't even run and get tired easily. I wonder how long it took them to reach Lugano, finish the Detour. They arrived at the Pit Stop, the sun was already setting and the greeters were gone.


Another stellar episode for me.
« Last Edit: January 27, 2022, 05:40:52 AM by TARUSAFan »
Logged

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1110
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #66 on: January 27, 2022, 05:41:20 AM »
Rachel, you are doing an amazing job with the commentary!
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3738
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #67 on: January 27, 2022, 06:27:54 PM »
Quote from: TARUSAFan on January 27, 2022, 05:41:20 AM
Rachel, you are doing an amazing job with the commentary!
Thank you very much! :ghug:
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA 2014, TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Pi/

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • Ian & Kaysar <3
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #68 on: January 27, 2022, 06:32:16 PM »
Having the RB performers find out at the Pit Start that they're doing a bungee jump, then immediately sending them on a long drive to make them think about it for a couple hours... evil, but I like that better than a Roadblock decision point where it's obvious what the task is going to be. It's more fun this way. :P

As soon as the editors gave Raquel & Cayla a bunch of clips about how navigation was their strong suit and they were sure they were on the right track, I knew the flight attendants were in a bit of trouble.

Raquel & Cayla running past Akbar & Sheri and Ryan & Dusty struggling despite being fit were both testaments to how grueling the staircase detour was.

Thanks to Rachel for the live updates! :hrt:
Logged
"If you do not want to be criticized, do not do anything, do not say anything and do not be anything." - Marian Wright Edelman

The new groups are not concerned / With what there is to be learned
They got burton suits, huh, you think it's funny / Turning rebellion into money

RIP Betty White

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3163
  • The sky's more blue
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #69 on: January 30, 2022, 08:52:35 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM
FWIW, Akbar and Sharis complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. Its reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.
That's an absolutely bonkers comparison
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3169
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #70 on: January 30, 2022, 09:04:50 PM »
Quote from: Marionete on January 30, 2022, 08:52:35 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM
FWIW, Akbar and Sharis complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. Its reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.
That's an absolutely bonkers comparison

Akbar has now locked his Twitter and disabled comments on Instagram, it's gotten that bad. Some are going so far as calling him an abuser. On Penn and Kim's latest podcast, they video chat with all remaining teams. You can see he and Sheri are still happily married and the others all vouch for him, the show gave him hardcore villain edit.
Logged

Offline Race2020FAN

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 48
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #71 on: January 31, 2022, 08:06:57 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on January 30, 2022, 09:04:50 PM
Quote from: Marionete on January 30, 2022, 08:52:35 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on January 26, 2022, 09:18:33 PM
FWIW, Akbar and Sharis complaining and bullying are getting on my last nerve. Its reaching the level of Jonathan and Victoria from season 6.
That's an absolutely bonkers comparison

Akbar has now locked his Twitter and disabled comments on Instagram, it's gotten that bad. Some are going so far as calling him an abuser. On Penn and Kim's latest podcast, they video chat with all remaining teams. You can see he and Sheri are still happily married and the others all vouch for him, the show gave him hardcore villain edit.
Lulu and Lala talk about it on their latest podcast as well. I hate that this is happening to him. In the heat of competition, thats how he reacts when they are no longer their Division 1 athletic selves.
Logged

Offline Kiwi Jay

  • 'giz us a geez'
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4147
  • Still trucking along.
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #72 on: January 31, 2022, 07:14:53 PM »
What is telling, is the very people that accuse him of being 'an abuser' are now abusing and haranguing him on social media. I think that says all we need to know about social media. Far more telling of them, than him. Like Ian of Ian and Teri, he can be hard on Sheri, but there is very clearly a lot of love there, and Sheri (like Teri) gives it back with her 'shut ups'.
Logged
'We are the makers of music, and the dreamers of dreams' - 'To roam the roads of lands remote, to travel is to live'.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52555
  • TAR Detective
TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 2/2/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:50:42 AM »



:conf: Happy TAR DAY!!! :conf: 

        9-10PM TODAY!

RACERS TRAVEL BY PRIVATE JET TO CORSICA, FRANCE, WHERE THEY GO CANYONEERING THROUGH THE BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE, ON "THE AMAZING RACE," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2




IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.




SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is DONE airing East Coast time!




And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!


Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 


Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:




We will have a LIVE streaming video links posted every week we can find one in the MEMBERS thread. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!!   :tup:


LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be HERE and will normally be put up about 20 minutes before show time.




And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**


Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!

« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:41 AM by georgiapeach »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 52555
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 33 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 5 1/26/2022 9-10 PM EST
« Reply #74 on: Today at 02:57:13 AM »
And the AMAZING Rachel will be LIVE UPDATING  right here  so if you can't watch live or you want to watch with friends this is the place to be!

Feel free to chime in and add insights and enjoy every long awaited moment!

But no posting until 845PM (except for Rachel!)


Listing times here:

http://www.thefutoncritic.com/showatch/amazing-race/listings/


ANd if you are in Canada and watching earlier NO SPOILERS or COMMENTS PLEASE until we see it starting at 9PM!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 