THEYRE A FEW OF THE 11 NEW HOUSEGUESTS MOVING INTO THE BIG BROTHER HOUSE, ON THE THIRD SEASON PREMIERE OF
CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 ON CBS!
BIG BROTHER today announced the 11 Houseguests who will star in the third celebrity edition of the hit CBS Original reality show. This seasons CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER cast includes an Olympic medalist, a two-time NBA champion, a former boy-band heartthrob, an 80s TV icon, an Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, two Housewives and a UFC champion, among others. The third season of CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Following the premiere, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host.