Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media/Speculation/Discussion Thread!
Ahead of its Upfront event this week, the 10 Network has confirmed the commissioning of an Australian version of the thriller reality series Hunted.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go on the run from the authorities? What would you do? Who would you trust?

Hunted is a reality TV series where 14 ordinary people must go on the run and remain undetected for 28 days. On their trail is an expert team of hunters who use modern policing and security methods to find and capture the participants.

The acting fugitives are not allowed to bring any funds and must not enlist the help of others. On their own, they take on aliases as they do their best to become invisible amongst society.

The episodes capture every detail as hackers track their targets using the latest technology, hunters go under cover and runaways flee into back streets and the wilderness.

The successful format has already aired for five seasons in the UK on Channel 4.

Endemol Shine Australia will produce the Australian version of Hunted for Channel 10. A casting call for the series was published earlier this year, with the series expected to premiere mid-2022.

The commissioning of Hunted was confirmed during a recent Mi3 Podcast interview with ViacomCBS Australia Chief Content Officer Beverley McGarvey. At this stage, it’s unclear if Hunted will replace The Amazing Race Australia in 10’s program schedule in 2022.

10 has produced two seasons of The Amazing Race in recent years. However, ratings for the heritage reality format have remained lacklustre.

Channel 10 will unveil its full programming plans for 2022 at its virtual Upfront event this Wednesday, October 20.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2021/10/17/channel-10-confirms-australian-edition-of-thriller-reality-series-hunted-for-2022/
Re: Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media/Speculation/Dicussion Thread!
I loved the US version...thanks for sharing!
Re: Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media/Speculation/Discussion Thread!
Hunted Australia was today confirmed at Network 10's annual Upfronts for 2022!  :conf: :cheer: :woohoo:



The show has been confirmed to air in Q3 2022, so this most probably means we should expect to see the show sometime around June-July 2022

I personally LOVED both the UK and the US series and I really do hope the Australian version will be a ratings winner over here for our audience! 
Re: Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media/Speculation/Discussion Thread!
You Can Run, But Can You Hide?   

The adrenalin is already pumping as Network 10 today announced that an Australian version of the infamous reality series Hunted is set be unleashed across platforms.

Arriving on 10 in 2022, the radical social experiment Hunted Australia will take viewers on an intense, edge-of-the-seat journey where ordinary Australians go on the run, attempting to avoid a crack team of expert hunters.

The stakes will be huge in this real-life thriller as we follow Australian fugitives, all facing the daunting challenge of remaining undetected.

The fugitives will not be allowed any money to assist them and are unable to enlist the help of others during their desperate flight. To evade their pursuers, theyll need to become invisible. But when every move you make can leave a trace, hiding in plain sight will be far from simple.

The team of experts giving chase will consist of some of the worlds top investigators, each of them with access to cutting edge, targeted technology. If our ordinary Australians can outsmart and outrun the pros, they stand to win an incredible prize.

Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice President, Content and Programming, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said:
Hunted is a gripping reality series that has been a huge success in the UK, and we are thrilled to bring it to Australia for our own local version. Our Aussie fugitives will need physical strength, mental toughness, and the gift of the gab to conquer this game  we cant wait to watch them in action.

Endemol Shine Australia CEO, Peter Newman, said:
Hunted Australia is a blockbuster reality-thriller that asks could you evade capture when hunted day and night by a team of Australias elite investigators? When Hunted Australia explodes onto our screens in 2022 with its unique fusion of real-world investigative techniques and cutting-edge storytelling, Aussies will be glued to every twist and turn of an unrelenting and unmissable game of cat and mouse.

Where will they hide? Who can they trust? What will they do to win? When the clock is ticking, only time will tell.

Hunted Australia is an Endemol Shine Australia production for Network 10.

Hunted Australia  Coming To 10 And 10 Play In 2022.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2021/10/20/the-thrilling-new-adventure-reality-series-hunted-australia-is-coming-to-10-in-2022/
Re: Hunted Australia Season 1 (2022) News/Media/Speculation/Discussion Thread!
Hunted Australia
We will have a production team following the Hunters and a production team following the Hunted and they wont necessarily cross.

The Hunters and the Hunted will be genuinely not talking to each other, not communicating so you get that authentic experience of being chased and trying to hide. Unlike some of the other shows, it is not in a closed environment -its out in the world.

Because theyre being chased its a very different vibe to Amazing Race. They literally start, they lose their phone, they lose their money, theres no host. Its ready, set, go and theyre gone. Within two seconds, theres nobody left standing where you started and youre looking for them. Some people get caught really quickly. But if youre the last person you get the money. You really just want to be the last one caught.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/10-pins-hopes-on-strong-first-half-in-2022.html
