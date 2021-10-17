Ahead of its Upfront event this week, the 10 Network has confirmed the commissioning of an Australian version of the thriller reality series Hunted.Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go on the run from the authorities? What would you do? Who would you trust?Hunted is a reality TV series where 14 ordinary people must go on the run and remain undetected for 28 days. On their trail is an expert team of hunters who use modern policing and security methods to find and capture the participants.The acting fugitives are not allowed to bring any funds and must not enlist the help of others. On their own, they take on aliases as they do their best to become invisible amongst society.The episodes capture every detail as hackers track their targets using the latest technology, hunters go under cover and runaways flee into back streets and the wilderness.The successful format has already aired for five seasons in the UK on Channel 4.