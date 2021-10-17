Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 returns on Nine in 2022!Stepping up to the plate as Lord Sugars new recruits are:One of Australias most inspirational women, author and motivational speaker,KIIS FM National Drive Hosts,Dual Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer,Logie Award-winning actress, model and Australian sweetheart,Rugby league great and Wests Tigers legend,The Real Housewives of Melbourne star,Married at First Sights most controversial bride and socialite,Hollywood actor and Australian Film Institute award winner,Winner of X-Factor, ARIA Award winner and singer-songwriter,A queen of Australian comedy, trailblazer and author,Renowned television presenter and actor,Face of Givenchy and international supermodel,Secretary to former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and social media sensation,One of The Blocks most successful all-stars and renovation expert,Two-time Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finalist and former international NRL star,