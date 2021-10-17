Celebrity Apprentice Australia 2022 returns on Nine in 2022!
Stepping up to the plate as Lord Sugars new recruits are:
One of Australias most inspirational women, author and motivational speaker, Turia Pitt
KIIS FM National Drive Hosts, Will and Woody
Dual Olympic gold medallist and world champion swimmer, Bronte Campbell
Logie Award-winning actress, model and Australian sweetheart, Jodi Gordon
Rugby league great and Wests Tigers legend, Benji Marshall
The Real Housewives of Melbourne star, Gamble Breaux
Married at First Sights most controversial bride and socialite, Beck Zemek
Hollywood actor and Australian Film Institute award winner, Vince Colosimo
Winner of X-Factor, ARIA Award winner and singer-songwriter, Samantha Jade
A queen of Australian comedy, trailblazer and author, Jean Kittson
Renowned television presenter and actor, Darren McMullen
Face of Givenchy and international supermodel, Jarrod Scott
Secretary to former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and social media sensation, Carla from Bankstown
One of The Blocks most successful all-stars and renovation expert, Ronnie Caceres
Two-time Australian Ninja Warrior semi-finalist and former international NRL star, Eloni Vunakece