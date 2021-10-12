« previous next »
Big Brother Canada Will Be Streaming On 7Plus In 2022!~
For all my fellow Australian fans of Big Brother Canada, BBCAN is streaming on 7plus in 2022!

Joining the home of some of Australias biggest television shows including The Voice, Big Brother, SAS Australia and Farmer Wants A Wife are exclusive international versions of Sevens mega-sized tentpoles: Big Brother Canada, The Voice US, SAS UK: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS UK: Who Dares Wins.

Seven yesterday released further details of international shows which will be available for diehard fans on 7plus.

They include: Big Brother Canada, The Voice US, SAS UK: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS UK: Who Dares Wins.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2021/10/12/upfronts-7plus-in-2022/
https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/upfronts-2022-7plus.html
