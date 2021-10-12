Quote

Joining the home of some of Australias biggest television shows including The Voice, Big Brother, SAS Australia and Farmer Wants A Wife are exclusive international versions of Sevens mega-sized tentpoles: Big Brother Canada, The Voice US, SAS UK: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS UK: Who Dares Wins.

Seven yesterday released further details of international shows which will be available for diehard fans on 7plus.



They include: Big Brother Canada, The Voice US, SAS UK: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS UK: Who Dares Wins.

For all my fellow Australian fans of Big Brother Canada, BBCAN is streaming on 7plus in 2022!