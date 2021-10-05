After the recent success of Australian Survivor Brains vs Brawn, production is now ready to commence on the next season of the popular reality franchise.The next season of Australian Survivor is set to receive $3.9 million in funding from the Federal Government Location Incentive scheme. The production is expected to provide a boom for the local economy and employ approximately 250 crew members.Confirming the funding, Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said:Australias amazing landscapes are once again being showcased to the world on Australian Survivor, stimulating tourism in Charters Towers and creating work for around 250 local businesses,The funding boost comes after the production previously received $3.9 million in funding from the Federal Government under the same program to produce the 2021 season in Cloncurry in rural Queensland. Australian Survivor returned to filming in Australia in 2021 after COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented production from taking place in FiJi.Endemol Shine Australia chief executive Peter Newman said:Cloncurry provided the game with a visually stunning location, and we know that Charters Towers will provide an equally rich Australian backdrop for the Survivors to battle it out,Chief Content Officer & EVP, ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey said:After such a sensational season of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn, we are thrilled to be back in Queensland once again for Season Seven, this time at Charters Towers.The North Queensland outback presents many physical challenges for our castaways due to the uniquely beautiful but harsh and challenging environment, expect to see these contestants pushed to their limits,We cant wait to show you what Queensland has in store this time around.