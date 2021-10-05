« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread  (Read 266 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5578
Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread
« on: October 05, 2021, 02:10:01 AM »

This is your one stop shop for finding all News, Media & Speculation regarding Australian Survivor: Blood vs Water which coming in Early February 2022!

Please post all News, Media & Speculation in here please! Please be aware that this IS a possible spoiler thread, so please do read at your own risk!

Have fun everybody and please always rememebr RFF's Golden Rule when posting in this thread!  :cheer: :conf: :woohoo: :2hearts:
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5578
Re: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread
« Reply #1 on: October 05, 2021, 02:15:06 AM »
Filming for the next season of Australian Survivor is about to get underway.

Host Jonathan LaPaglia told TV Tonight, We are shooting again in Australia. I cant reveal the location yet. And I cant reveal what the theme is yet.

But it is a them that has been done in the past in the US I can tell you that much. But I cant say what it is yet.

In August posters began circulating in Townsville for people in their 20s and 30s who were physically fit, enthusiastic and available from September 11 through to November 6.

Townsville Bulletin reported access to Big Bend and Echo Hole camping areas were restricted for three months for a television production project.

Signage, fencing and security will be in place to inform persons of the areas temporary restrictions, and to provide visitors with alternative locations to visit, a public notice said.

Council is encouraging people to utilise the regions other camping areas.

Back in February TV Tonight speculated that the Endemol Shine series would shoot two seasons in Queensland to help amortise production costs.

Australian Survivor final screens 7pm Sunday on 10.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/production-underway-on-australian-survivor-2022.html
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5578
Re: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread
« Reply #2 on: October 05, 2021, 02:20:08 AM »
Australian Survivor is preparing to take on another popular theme previously used in the US version of the series, and it could make for the most intense season yet.

Inside Survivor can confirm that the upcoming seventh season of the successful reality show will be Blood vs. Water themed, which sees former castaways playing with (and against) their loved ones. Its a concept that has been used twice before in the US, in seasons 27 and 29.

The Australian version will include a mix of past players and new contestants; however, unlike in the US, where each pair was made up of a returnee and a newcomer, its believed some of the pairs will be made up of two returnees.

Speculation of the Blood vs. Water theme was first reported back in July by TVBlackBox, who also revealed that the season will film in the Charters Towers region of Queensland. The most recent season, Brains vs. Brawn (also a previous US theme), was filmed at Cloncurry in rural Queensland.

Speaking to TV Tonight last week, host Jonathan LaPaglia hinted at the new theme and location but didnt reveal outright. We are shooting again in Australia. I cant reveal the location yet. And I cant reveal what the theme is yet, he said. But it is a theme that has been done in the past in the US, I can tell you that much. But I cant say what it is yet.

Network 10 has yet to confirm the location or theme but did release an official teaser for the season after Sundays Brains vs. Brawn finale. The new season is set to premiere in February 2022. Filming is expected to begin later this month.

https://insidesurvivor.com/australian-survivor-takes-on-blood-vs-water-theme-in-2022-50609
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5578
Re: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread
« Reply #3 on: October 05, 2021, 02:25:03 AM »
After the recent success of Australian Survivor Brains vs Brawn, production is now ready to commence on the next season of the popular reality franchise.

TV Blackbox exclusively revealed back in July that the the next season of Australian Survivor would move to Charters Towers in rural Queensland, a decision that has now been confirmed by Channel 10 and producers Endemol Shine Australia.

The next season of Australian Survivor is set to receive $3.9 million in funding from the Federal Government Location Incentive scheme. The production is expected to provide a boom for the local economy and employ approximately 250 crew members.

Confirming the funding, Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said:
Australias amazing landscapes are once again being showcased to the world on Australian Survivor, stimulating tourism in Charters Towers and creating work for around 250 local businesses,

The funding boost comes after the production previously received $3.9 million in funding from the Federal Government under the same program to produce the 2021 season in Cloncurry in rural Queensland. Australian Survivor returned to filming in Australia in 2021 after COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented production from taking place in FiJi.

Endemol Shine Australia chief executive Peter Newman said:
Cloncurry provided the game with a visually stunning location, and we know that Charters Towers will provide an equally rich Australian backdrop for the Survivors to battle it out,

While the 2021 Brains vs Brawn season featured an all-new line-up of contestants, as previously tipped by TV Blackbox, the next season is likely to include the return of a number of previous contenders with producers understood to be implementing a Blood vs Water theme.

The Blood vs Water theme has previously been used successfully in the US version of series. The format sees previous castaways return to Survivor to compete with, and ultimately against their own blood relatives.

The next season of Australian Survivor is expected to premiere in February on Channel 10 in a move which see it compete against the reality juggernaut Married At First Sight on Nine.

Chief Content Officer & EVP, ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey said:
After such a sensational season of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn, we are thrilled to be back in Queensland once again for Season Seven, this time at Charters Towers.

The North Queensland outback presents many physical challenges for our castaways due to the uniquely beautiful but harsh and challenging environment, expect to see these contestants pushed to their limits,

We cant wait to show you what Queensland has in store this time around.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2021/10/05/confirmed-australian-survivor-moves-to-charters-towers-for-new-season-of-blood-vs-water/
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5578
Re: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread
« Reply #4 on: October 05, 2021, 02:25:50 AM »
As previously reported, filming on Australian Survivor is taking place in Charters Towers, 134km inland from Townsville.

The production is expected to inject more than $29 million into regional Australia.

Chief Content Officer & EVP, ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey said: After such a sensational season of Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn, we are thrilled to be back in Queensland once again for Season Seven, this time at Charters Towers.

The North Queensland outback presents many physical challenges for our castaways due to the uniquely beautiful but harsh and challenging environment, expect to see these contestants pushed to their limits, McGarvey said. We cant wait to show you what Queensland has in store this time around.

Endemol Shine Australia Chief Executive Officer, Peter Newman, said, Cloncurry provided the game with a visually stunning location, and we know that Charters Towers will provide an equally rich Australian backdrop for the Survivors to battle it out. We look forward to working closely with the local community and crew and supporting the Charters Towers economy throughout a successful production period.

Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher added, Australias amazing landscapes are once again being showcased to the world on Australian Survivor, stimulating tourism in Charters Towers and creating work for around 250 local businesses.

The production will provide significant work for 250 Australian crew in regional Queensland to develop skills to grow and enhance this nations screen industry.

Filming is supported by the governments Location Incentive fund which has distributed more than $250 million to 26 international productions to Australia.

It is set to screen in 2022, with 10 Upfronts due on October 20.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/production-underway-on-australian-survivor-2022.html
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5578
Re: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread
« Reply #5 on: October 05, 2021, 07:25:02 PM »
Fresh from the confirmation yesterday that the next season of Australian Survivor is moving to Charter Towers, TV Blackbox can now reveal the identities of several cast members.

The 2022 season of Australian Survivor looks set to feature a mix of previous contestants and Australian celebrities competing under the Blood vs Water format.

The Blood vs Water theme has previously been used successfully in the US version of the series and involves competitors competing with, and ultimately against their own blood relatives.

TV Blackbox exclusively revealed back in July that the next season of Australian Survivor would move to Charters Towers in rural Queensland, a decision that was yesterday confirmed by Channel 10 and producers Endemol Shine Australia.

Filming on the new series is officially locked in to commence today at the new location. Contestants have already completed the necessary COVID quarantine requirements and had their mobile phones removed from them over the weekend.

If you are not into spoilers, please stop reading now:

TV Blackbox can reveal the upcoming Blood vs Water season will feature the return of popular couple Samantha Gash and Mark Wales. The pair first met when they originally competed on Australian Survivor in 2017. Wales is a former Special Services operative, while Gash is a social entrepreneur and ultra-marathon competitor.

After falling in love during filming, the couple went on to get married in 2019 and have one child. With the season adopting the Blood vs Water theme, this Survivor couple was always going to be at the top of the list for producers.

In addition to past contestants, the 2022 season of Australian Survivor looks set to feature several Australian personalities from other sectors. This website can reveal popular influencer Jay Bruno is joining the cast. Bruno is a previous contestant on the short-lived Channel 7 series Instant Hotel.

The former radio host, model and personal trainer has recently been rumoured to be dating Home and Away star Sam Frost and in the past few days has moved to switch his Instagram account to private mode.

Another contestant previously rumoured by Pedestrian and now confirmed by TV Blackbox is Melbourne based cook Khanh Ong. The popular personality has plenty of previous experience with reality television, having appeared in season 10 and the All-Star season of MasterChef Australia.

Ong is understood to be receiving a payment of $40,000 to appear in Australian Survivor, so it will be interesting to observe just how long he lasts in the outback conditions.

Another notable figure joining the 2022 cast is lifestyle blogger and influencer Sophie Cachia. The Melbourne based mother of two has built a strong following on social media by offering advice on raising a young family.

She also attracted plenty of attention after she decided to separate from her AFL husband, Jaryd Cachia before commencing a new relationship with Matildas footballer Alanna Kennedy. Its understood Cachia originally auditioned for the 2021 season of Australian Survivor but is now set to compete against her sister in the new format.

The next season of Australian Survivor is expected to premiere in February on Channel 10 in a move which see the classic franchise compete against the reality juggernaut Married At First Sight on Nine.

https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2021/10/06/exclusive-first-contestants-revealed-for-australian-survivor-2022-blood-vs-water/


Mark Wales & Samantha Gash


Jay Bruno


Khanh Ong


Sophie Cachia
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5578
Re: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:15:03 PM »

Australian Survivor: Blood v Water has been confirmed at Network 10's annual Upfronts today! The show will be airing in Q1 next year (most likely early-to-mid February, depending on when I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! wraps up)



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:03 PM by BourkieBoy »
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5578
Re: Australian Survivor: Blood v Water 2022! News, Media & Speculation Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:15:08 PM »
Quote
Australian Survivor: Blood vs Water
They are mostly new contestants. There are some returning. The big lead is leaning into the Blood versus Water element. Its something thats been done many times in the US show that works well.

At the end theres only one winner, so adding in a sibling, a parent, a best friend, a cousin, a wife, a husband, is really interesting because it does change how people play the game. It doesnt change how everybody plays the game, but it adds a layer of texture to the show that we think Survivor fans will just love.

But no ocean again this season?

You actually cant really film beside an ocean terribly easily in Australia for Survivor because we need privacy. It would obviously look very strange if were filming Survivor and a jetski goes past. In order to get the proper isolation that you need to make the series authentic, you almost have to film inland in Australia. But we are beside water. You need water, it doesnt necessarily have to be ocean.

Last season went very well. The landscape needs to be harsh and challenging, which it absolutely is. All the critical elements are there. 

https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/10/10-pins-hopes-on-strong-first-half-in-2022.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 