Survivor 41 Ep 1 Live Show Discussion

Survivor 41 Ep 1 Live Show Discussion
« on: September 22, 2021, 05:39:08 PM »
If anyone would like to
Provde LINKS
LIve cover the show
Or provide a running summary
Or talk about the show during or after...


You are completely welcome!


RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Re: Survivor 41 Ep 1 Live Show Discussion
« Reply #1 on: September 22, 2021, 08:51:02 PM »
5 minutes in and the one asked Jeff if it's okay to say the word "guys" in his "Come on in, guys" every season.

Wokeness is not a good start after a year off.
Re: Survivor 41 Ep 1 Live Show Discussion
« Reply #2 on: September 22, 2021, 11:10:20 PM »
The show is nice to be back after 16-month hiatus. Since my cable provider no longer airs the show anymore. Anyone in streaming platform is good to watch.

Haven't watched the show since IotI finale 21 months ago.

Ua won reward, while Luvu won immunity. Abraham from Yase and Sara from Ua have been voted out.
Re: Survivor 41 Ep 1 Live Show Discussion
« Reply #3 on: September 25, 2021, 04:20:08 AM »
I think its a good premiere but pandering so hard to the fans with so many twists. They tell us that we will be let in on secrets etc, but I really dont think that this will be a focus every episode.

Come on in guys I dont see a problem. Survivor is about change but language wise - guys does not necessarily refer to male counterparts. However, the fact that a part of the programme is used to discuss about this seems very unnecessary. Just change it if you need to, but dont pander so hard about the change that you and your chauvinistic producers have so long ignored (cough season 39)! Why dont you attempt to change the narrative that the girls are FOREVER on the chopping block because they are always seemed to be weak due to the way your challenges have been created? LOL.

The risk a vote or protect a vote part is just so warped. You always go to risk your vote. Just make it clear - tell everyone you are risking. One of the other two is bound to chicken out to keep his or her vote. If you lose it, well because the other two are stupid and also lose their votes, at least you know who dont have their votes and make necessary plans! This was created in a way to make suspense but honestly, this kind of manufactured drama is unnecessary (only good for online versions of Survivor which does not involve money so luck will make things more fun).. Why do they get to keep their vote  way beyond that tribal council? It should have a validity date, like in Winners at War.
Re: Survivor 41 Ep 1 Live Show Discussion
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:51:06 PM »
Game within the Game

Episode 1 riddle: Day One Alliance
