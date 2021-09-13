SURVIVOR Season 41 Premiere Preview



After 20 years, Survivor launches a new chapter with a season unlike any before. Survivor 41 will feature new twists and elements including a 26-day season, minimal supplies, penalties for losing challenges, new advantages and the introduction of "The Game within the Game," allowing junior fans to test their Survivor skills at home by solving puzzles hidden within the episode. The two-hour season premiere airs Wednesday, Sept. 22 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7G50moK79uI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7G50moK79uI</a>

