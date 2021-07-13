With fans gearing up for the long-awaited premiere of Australian Survivor Brains vs Brawn this weekend, producers are now focussing on the next season of the reality franchise.TV Blackbox is hearing Channel 10 in partnership with producers Endemol Shine Australia is looking towards a new location and a new format for the next season of the hugely popular franchise.
After receiving $3.9 million in funding from the Federal Government, the 10 Network opted to film the current season at Cloncurry in rural Queensland. The desolate location is set to provide a strong contrast to previous seasons of the show, which were filmed beachside in Fiji prior to COVID-19.TV Blackbox understands the next season, which will air in 2022 and is due to commence filming soon, looks set to move east to a new location in the Charters Towers region of Queensland. Its not known if the production will continue to receive Federal Government assistance.
While the latest Brains vs Brawn season is featuring an all-new line-up of contestants, the next season is likely to include the return of a number of previous contenders with producers understood to be considering a Blood vs Water theme.
The Blood vs Water theme has previously been used successfully in the US version of series. The format sees previous castaways return to Survivor to compete with, and ultimately against their own blood relatives.
A spokesperson for Channel 10 declined to comment on the potential changes telling TV Blackbox:
We have no news to share on this.While its too early to predict an airdate for the next season of Australian Survivor, the network has previously enjoyed success screening the format in February against Married At First Sight on Nine.https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2021/07/13/hot-tip-new-location-and-new-theme-for-australian-survivor-in-2022/