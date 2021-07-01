TV Tonight understands upcoming reality contest Hunted is bound for 10.
Endemol Shine Australia is currently casting for contestants who will go on the run, avoiding a team of Hunters composed of former and serving police, intelligence personnel, and on-foot teams.
The series has had 5 seasons in the UK (plus 3 celebrity editions) with adaptations in the USA, Spain, Denmark, Russia, the Netherlands, France, and Italy.With a lockdown in Sydney impacting on production and the time required, the show would be a likely starter for 2022.
A 10 spokesperson indicated the network had no news to share.https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/07/hot-tip-hunted-headed-to-10.html