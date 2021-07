HUNTED

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go on the run from the authorities?



What would you do? Who would you trust?



In a high-tech world where everything you do is tracked & recorded, could you just vanish without a trace?



HUNTED is the smash hit real life thriller taking the TV world by storm and now it’s coming to Australia.



In this heart pounding game of cat & mouse, the goal is simple. Outsmart a team of expert trackers to avoid detection and you could win a HUGE CASH PRIZE.



If you are ready to be part of a thrilling, life changing adventure, either in a team of 2 or on your own …apply for HUNTED.



Let the chase begin…