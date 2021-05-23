Episode 2 Thoughts



This episode was seriously incredible! No words can describe how awesome this episode was! Firstly, I really enjoyed the actual task, which was the Big Bus tour and deliver the ultimate Sydney tourism experience! As a Melbournian (who has also lived in Sydney!), it was great to see some parts of Sydney to check out the next time I'm up there! David's project managing was awesome and that's why they got 94.5% satisfaction rating! Camilla was quite idiotic, mainly talking about herself and her fashion (does she know there's other people in the team?) and I would of scored her much lower than 87.5%!



Now the boardroom was all about much drama! This is what this show is all about! Camilla is a horrid person (why did she pull the cancer card?) and Ross speaking about how h's the yeti was bloody awesome! Camilla's a terrible person, but she's making for some pretty cool television at the moment! Let's hope that continues!



