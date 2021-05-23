« previous next »
The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)

Offline BourkieBoy

The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
May 23, 2021, 11:29:56 PM
This started last night!  :2hearts:



Host & Advisors
CEO: Lord Alan Sugar - The Apprentice UK Host
Advisor: Janine Allis - Boost Juice Founder
Adviser: Lorna Jane Clarkson - Entrepreneur

Cast (in their teams)

Team Momentum
Alex Hayes - Surfer & Influencer
David Genat - International Model & winner of Australian Survivor: All Stars
Martha Kalifatidis - Reality TV Contestant
Olivia Vivian - Olympic Artistic Gymnast
Shaynna Blaze - Interior Designer & The Block Judge
The Veronicas - Pop Star Twins

Team Fun-Raisers
Anthony Callea - Singer
Camilla Franks - Fashion Designer
Michelle Bridges - Personal Trainer
Rob Shehadie - Actor & Comedian
Ross Noble - British Comedian
Michael Wippa Wipfli - Radio Presenter & Comedian

Intruders
Josh Gibson - Retired Australian Rules Footballer
Scherri-Lee Biggs - Miss Universe Australia 2011
BourkieBoy

Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
Reply #1 on: May 23, 2021, 11:39:13 PM
Episode 1 Thoughts

I really, really, really enjoyed the premiere! The whole task of needing to create three Selfie-inspired artworks and the controversial decisions for who would be the models was hilarious! I mean, why on earth would Shaynna choose Alex to be a model over David, who is an International Model. Alex's piece also.. didn't make sense and the fact he was expecting $50,000+ for this piece, which only attracted $13,000, I mean  :lol: :funny:

Lord Sugar is also a much better CEO then Mark Bouris! I mean, he's obviously not as good as Mr Trump (I mean, he's available, so we should of got him!  :lol: :funny:), but some of his comments were so comedic, especially towards Alex & Martha. Alex & Martha clashing in the Boardroom was fantastic, this is what the show's all about!  :2hearts:

The show also got pretty good ratings! 682,000 for the actual task and then 812,000 for the Boardroom decision, ranked 5 & 3 for the night respectively!

Cast Rank
Martha
The Veronicas
Whippa
David
Ross
Anthony
Michelle
Shaynna
Rob
Camilla
Olivia
Alex
gamerfan09

Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
Reply #2 on: May 24, 2021, 10:50:31 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 23, 2021, 11:39:13 PM
I mean, he's obviously not as good as Mr Trump (I mean, he's available, so we should of got him!  :lol: :funny:)

he was only too busy destroying an entire country with a botched pandemic response
BourkieBoy

Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
Reply #3 on: May 24, 2021, 08:34:45 PM
Episode 2 Thoughts

This episode was seriously incredible! No words can describe how awesome this episode was! Firstly, I really enjoyed the actual task, which was the Big Bus tour and deliver the ultimate Sydney tourism experience! As a Melbournian (who has also lived in Sydney!), it was great to see some parts of Sydney to check out the next time I'm up there! David's project managing was awesome and that's why they got 94.5% satisfaction rating! Camilla was quite idiotic, mainly talking about herself and her fashion (does she know there's other people in the team?) and I would of scored her much lower than 87.5%!

Now the boardroom was all about much drama! This is what this show is all about! Camilla is a horrid person (why did she pull the cancer card?) and Ross speaking about how h's the yeti was bloody awesome! Camilla's a terrible person, but she's making for some pretty cool television at the moment! Let's hope that continues!

Cast Rank
Camilla
Ross
Martha
David
Shaynna
The Veronicas
Michelle
Olivia
Whippa
Rob
Anthony
BourkieBoy

Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
Reply #4 on: May 25, 2021, 08:25:47 PM
Episode 3 Thoughts

This was another good episode! The yum cha challenge was so entertaining to watch, especially with the masks Team Momentum wore (which I'm very confused on, because Sydney didn't have a mask mandate at that stage???). Martha cooking the meals was <33333. Anyway, Olivia's strategy as Project Manager was so awfully bad, she did not take control properly towards her team and did not make many decisions or provide many solutions and she deserved to be fired. I was glad Olivia waa fired, because this means Shaynna & Martha live on to fight another day! (and there's rumors circulating in Aussie media that Martha actually manages to win the whole series, now that would be one of the ages!  :2hearts:)

Cast Rank
Camilla
Ross
Martha
Shaynna 
The Veronicas
David
Michelle
Whippa
Anthony
Olivia
georgiapeach

Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
Reply #5 on: May 26, 2021, 01:01:46 PM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on May 24, 2021, 10:50:31 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on May 23, 2021, 11:39:13 PM
I mean, he's obviously not as good as Mr Trump (I mean, he's available, so we should of got him!  :lol: :funny:)

he was only too busy destroying an entire country with a botched pandemic response

And trust me...the stories I heard from Apprentices? You would not have wanted to be within arms length of that horrible man.
:barf:
BourkieBoy

Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
Reply #6 on: May 30, 2021, 08:16:23 PM
Episode 4 Thoughts

This episode was so crazy and almost so inappropriate for 7:30pm timeslot! Basically, the task was to create a Budgie Smuggler (a type of Australian male swimwear) and showcase it in a fashion show. Each team had to make 4 Budgie Smugglers. Firstly, the team reshuffle causing dramas and Team Fun-Raisers (aka Whippa) being pissed off that Martha is now on their team  :2hearts:. Martha coming to Fundraisers and failing as Project Manager  :2hearts:. The boardroom fight between Anthony & Martha  :2hearts:. Gosh I hope Martha is sent to many more boardrooms this season just to cause drama, but I also don't want that, because I think Martha will be fired if she's sent to the boardroom again :torche

Also, so many inappropriate quotes & even swimwear created this episode! I won't repeat what some people said here!  :lol: :funny:

Cast Rank

Martha
The Veronicas
Shaynna
David
Camila
Ross
Whippa
Anthony
Michelle
Scherri-Lee
Josh
BourkieBoy

Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
Reply #7 on: Today at 05:17:53 AM
Episode 5 Thoughts

This whole episode was great! This season is quite possibly my favourite Australian reality show this year! I loved how this episode wasnt actually just making Boost Juice drinks and whoever sells the most wins all the money for their charity, but creating a stage play promoting Boost Juice's barbeque sauce and mango smoothie was HILARIOUS! The final audience vote was also so close and I was also glad that Lord Sugar decided not to fire anyone from Team Fun-Raisers, because the play so successful and it was very hard to point at an individual failure. It will be certainly interesting to see how the double elimination goes tonight!

Cast Rank
Martha
The Veronicas
Shaynna
David
Camilla
Ross
Michelle
Whippa
Sherri-Lee
Josh
