« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)  (Read 64 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6041
  • The best shows out there!
The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
« on: Yesterday at 11:29:56 PM »
This started last night!  :2hearts:



Host & Advisors
CEO: Lord Alan Sugar - The Apprentice UK Host
Advisor: Janine Allis - Boost Juice Founder
Adviser: Lorna Jane Clarkson - Entrepreneur

Cast (in their teams)

Team Momentum
Alex Hayes - Surfer & Influencer
David Genat - International Model & winner of Australian Survivor: All Stars
Martha Kalifatidis - Reality TV Contestant
Olivia Vivian - Olympic Artistic Gymnast
Shaynna Blaze - Interior Designer & The Block Judge
The Veronicas - Pop Star Twins

Team Fun-Raisers
Anthony Callea - Singer
Camilla Franks - Fashion Designer
Michelle Bridges - Personal Trainer
Rob Shehadie - Actor & Comedian
Ross Noble - British Comedian
Michael Wippa Wipfli - Radio Presenter & Comedian

Intruders
Josh Gibson - Retired Australian Rules Footballer
Scherri-Lee Biggs - Miss Universe Australia 2011
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6041
  • The best shows out there!
Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 PM »
Episode 1 Thoughts

I really, really, really enjoyed the premiere! The whole task of needing to create three Selfie-inspired artworks and the controversial decisions for who would be the models was hilarious! I mean, why on earth would Shaynna choose Alex to be a model over David, who is an International Model. Alex's piece also.. didn't make sense and the fact he was expecting $50,000+ for this piece, which only attracted $13,000, I mean  :lol: :funny:

Lord Sugar is also a much better CEO then Mark Bouris! I mean, he's obviously not as good as Mr Trump (I mean, he's available, so we should of got him!  :lol: :funny:), but some of his comments were so comedic, especially towards Alex & Martha. Alex & Martha clashing in the Boardroom was fantastic, this is what the show's all about!  :2hearts:

The show also got pretty good ratings! 682,000 for the actual task and then 812,000 for the Boardroom decision, ranked 5 & 3 for the night respectively!

Cast Rank
Martha
The Veronicas
Whippa
David
Ross
Anthony
Michelle
Shaynna
Rob
Camilla
Olivia
Alex
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6033
Re: The Celebrity Apprentice Australia (Season 5)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:50:31 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 11:39:13 PM
I mean, he's obviously not as good as Mr Trump (I mean, he's available, so we should of got him!  :lol: :funny:)

he was only too busy destroying an entire country with a botched pandemic response
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 