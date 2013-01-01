Martha

The Veronicas

Whippa

David

Ross

Anthony

Michelle

Shaynna

Rob

Camilla

Olivia

Alex

I really, really, really enjoyed the premiere! The whole task of needing to create three Selfie-inspired artworks and the controversial decisions for who would be the models was hilarious! I mean, why on earth would Shaynna choose Alex to be a model over David, who is an International Model. Alex's piece also.. didn't make sense and the fact he was expecting $50,000+ for this piece, which only attracted $13,000, I meanLord Sugar is also a much better CEO then Mark Bouris! I mean, he's obviously not as good as Mr Trump (I mean, he's available, so we should of got him!), but some of his comments were so comedic, especially towards Alex & Martha. Alex & Martha clashing in the Boardroom was fantastic, this is what the show's all about!The show also got pretty good ratings! 682,000 for the actual task and then 812,000 for the Boardroom decision, ranked 5 & 3 for the night respectively!