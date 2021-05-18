Quote

Welcome to Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn. With castaways pooled from all walks of life, dont be fooled into thinking this season is an unfair match.



The Brains are outstanding in their chosen field and theres much more to them than meets the eye. Dismissing them as simply book smart is the quickest way to get blindsided.



Careful strategists, they know when to bide their time and are strongest when their backs are against the wall.



Think Brawn are all muscle, no hustle? Think again. These castaways may be the doers in their professions but as we all know in this game, physical strength can only get you so far.



With a laser like mental focus, theyll do what it takes to get their way. The smiling assassins who like to win, they know keeping friends close and enemies closer is the only way to be the last one standing.



With Covid-19 meaning that Australian Survivor cant return to its regular homes of Samoa or Fiji, earlier this year Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the hugely popular reality TV show will be filmed in Cloncurry, 1,700 km north-west of Brisbane in outback Queensland.



Season 6 of the TV Week Logie and ACCTA Award-winning format, produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10 and hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, will inject an estimated $14.6 million into the states economy and create approximately 150 jobs for Queensland crew



At The time, chief content officer and executive vice president, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey said, We are thrilled that our new Australian Survivor castaways will have the chance to outwit, outplay and outlast each in other, right here in Queensland, Australia. Outback Queenslands harsh climate and challenging weather conditions will turn the game on its head.



Moving from the beaches of Fiji to the outback of North Queensland will shift the game in a way we havent seen before. If the castaways think they know how to play the game, they will need to think again.



All seasons of Australian Survivor are currently available to watch on demand at 10Play.com.au.



Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn. Coming soon only on 10 and 10 Play on demand.

