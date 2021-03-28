« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
March 28, 2021, 02:06:13 AM
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #1 on: March 28, 2021, 02:07:01 AM
What a destination for the Grand Finale 😍

See you 7.30 tonight! #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #2 on: March 28, 2021, 02:07:30 AM
SNEAK PEEK: After finishing last leg on an epic cliffhanger...our Final Three teams are ready to race for 250k! 🙌

#AmazingRaceAU Grand Finale, 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1937705299732365/
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #3 on: March 28, 2021, 02:07:52 AM
It really is anyone's game! Who will take the title and win $250,000?

Find out 7.30 tonight on 10 #AmazingRaceAU.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1123046181544663/
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #4 on: March 28, 2021, 02:09:05 AM
There's plenty to prove for our Final Three teams 💙💜💚 Who has what it takes to win it all?

#AmazingRaceAU Grand Finale, 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #5 on: March 28, 2021, 02:09:43 AM
This is it 👏

The #AmazingRaceAU Grand Finale, 7.30 tonight on 10.

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #6 on: March 28, 2021, 01:49:25 PM
Congratulations to
Show content
Brendon & Jackson! Close finish, but the Super Sikhs really lost it for themselves by not takin the chairlift.


Honestly I would have been happy for any of this final 3 winning. The final challenge was something new, normally the eliminated teams are just there to stand and cheer. They were actually involved in it 🙂
 
I wonder if this means even they didn't know who won for sure.
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #7 on: March 28, 2021, 02:19:49 PM
So that's it, 24 episodes and we're finished. What a season! Gonna keep this short... for me, this on a whole, is right up there with S2! Probably my favourite Winners since Uchenna & Joyce, so I'm kinda biased. Lol

I only had 2 issues, and they're both kinda small. Firstly, for such a long, epic race, the Finish Line was so lackluster. This was definitely a Season where we needed all the teams cheering on our teams running to the finish. And secondly, it was shame 3 teams, Jobelle & Rani, Malaan & Tina, Jordan & Violetta, weren't there at the end. That's my OCD kicking in though, I always like to see all the teams back together for one final big group shot, which we never got.  :'( :funny: Wonder if there was a reason for them not being there?  :duno:
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #8 on: March 28, 2021, 02:36:16 PM
They weren't there? The eliminated teams got a good amount of screentime but I guess I didn't pick everyone out.
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #9 on: March 28, 2021, 03:45:51 PM
@NMC, all three of those teams are from Victoria, I believe, which was among the tougher states with regards to COVID-19 restrictions- hence why TARAU couldn't film there at all. Since they were eliminated early and not sequestered, perhaps they couldn't cross state borders again?
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #10 on: March 28, 2021, 04:17:18 PM
Great and intense finale!

I'm happy with the final standings after all.
The Cowboys were amazing at this final.

The girls deserved a big round of applause for their incredible performance all throughout, all well as the Sihks and their big hearts!
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #11 on: March 28, 2021, 05:13:24 PM
An epic slip and slide at Thredbo for our Grand Finale ...even Beau got in on the action 🤙 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #12 on: March 28, 2021, 05:13:53 PM
This challenge is like something from an action movie #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1206847016429577/

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #13 on: March 28, 2021, 05:16:59 PM
What a location for our Grand Finale 🇦🇺 ❤️💛🖤 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #14 on: March 28, 2021, 05:17:18 PM
Our Grand Finale kicks off in the nation's capital...as our teams surf through the stunning waters of Lake Burley Griffin 🏄 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/3958434230918274/
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #15 on: March 28, 2021, 05:45:03 PM
It's been a long and crazy season, and glad that we were able to get a competitive finish.

The Fliteboard task was a difficult starting task.
Crazy that the wind nearly tripped up a team in the flag task.
Annoying that the second Roadblock was first come, first serve, but at least it was short.
The slip and slide task was a bit random for the finale.
Interesting to see the eliminated teams as part of the final task and made sense that a season that emphasized indigenous Australians in welcomes and greeters would have that as part of the final task.
The final hike was also a grueling way to award $250,000, and it made a close final sprint.

Show content
Congratulations to Brendon & Jackson.  :conf:


Despite a few gripes, this was an enjoyable season and a step up from the previous one.

Current ranking: 2 > 1 > 5 > 3 > 4
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #16 on: March 28, 2021, 05:46:24 PM
Finale Thoughts

What a way to end the season! Contestants needing to ride a Fliteboard while dressed in a High Court judge uniform in the filthy Lake Burley Griffin was hilarious to watch and teams getting annoyed while continuing to loose balance and fall into the water was added entertainment. The Australian & Aboriginal flag building on the lawn of Parliament House was a little boring to watch, but it was quite entertaining when the Cowboys built the Australian flag upside down!  :lol: :funny:. I'm going to kill the editors for not including the typewriter Gough Whitlam task in the House of Representatives and deciding to include the second Roadblock at Lake Crackenback, which was the most boring Roadblock this season! The slip and slide at Friday Flat looked extremely fun and I was jealous of the teams completing! The weird laws task at Eagles Nest was funny to watch all of Australia's bizarre laws and completing the Aboriginal Australian mob map was harder than it looked! Finally, the race to the Finish Line atop the highest point in Australia was intense and even gave me altitude sickness! Congratulations to the Cowboys for pulling off a thrilling win!

Malaan & Tina, Jordan & Violeta and Jobelle & Rani couldn't make it to the finale at Mount Mount Kosciuszko, due to New South Wales banning visitors from Victoria on November 14, when the finale was filmed! :)
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #17 on: March 28, 2021, 06:03:52 PM
Quote from: Xoruz on March 28, 2021, 05:45:03 PM
Interesting to see the eliminated teams as part of the final task and made sense that a season that emphasized indigenous Australians in welcomes and greeters would have that as part of the final task.
A better task would have been, other than not having the completed map below the puzzle, but have teams actually identify where on the map each of the Aboriginal mobs they met during the Race are located.
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #18 on: March 28, 2021, 06:22:40 PM
Very disappointed that the typewriter task that was spoiled was cut.

Source to what the task was + Sighting: https://oztypewriter.blogspot.com/2020/11/ive-been-usingtypewriters-in-various.html

It appeared to be one of the hardest tasks of the finale by having this likely be before or after the map puzzle, and then all of that was undone by a sign up sheet  :groan:
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:11:15 AM
In one of the post finale videos posted on the 10 you tube channel either Brendon or Jackson stated that the girls arrived at the final pit stop about 55 minutes after them. Clearly the camera angle down the mountain was deceptive making it seem closer than what it was.

Edited to note time was METERS not MINUTES. -peach
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:43 AM by georgiapeach »
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #20 on: Today at 07:51:01 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 08:11:15 AM
In one of the post finale videos posted on the 10 you tube channel either Brendon or Jackson stated that the girls arrived at the final pit stop about 55 minutes after them. Clearly the camera angle down the mountain was deceptive making it seem closer than what it was.

This is an error. It was NOT 50 minutes but 50 METERS.
BIG difference and makes the actual distance between ever so much closer!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #21 on: Today at 07:51:23 AM
