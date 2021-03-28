It's been a long and crazy season, and glad that we were able to get a competitive finish.
The Fliteboard task was a difficult starting task.
Crazy that the wind nearly tripped up a team in the flag task.
Annoying that the second Roadblock was first come, first serve, but at least it was short.
The slip and slide task was a bit random for the finale.
Interesting to see the eliminated teams as part of the final task and made sense that a season that emphasized indigenous Australians in welcomes and greeters would have that as part of the final task.
The final hike was also a grueling way to award $250,000, and it made a close final sprint.
Show content
Congratulations to Brendon & Jackson.
Despite a few gripes, this was an enjoyable season and a step up from the previous one.
Current ranking: 2 > 1 > 5 > 3 > 4