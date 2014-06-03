« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
on: Today at 02:06:13 AM
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:07:01 AM
What a destination for the Grand Finale 😍

See you 7.30 tonight! #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:07:30 AM
SNEAK PEEK: After finishing last leg on an epic cliffhanger...our Final Three teams are ready to race for 250k! 🙌

#AmazingRaceAU Grand Finale, 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1937705299732365/
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:07:52 AM
It really is anyone's game! Who will take the title and win $250,000?

Find out 7.30 tonight on 10 #AmazingRaceAU.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1123046181544663/
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:09:05 AM
There's plenty to prove for our Final Three teams 💙💜💚 Who has what it takes to win it all?

#AmazingRaceAU Grand Finale, 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #5 on: Today at 02:09:43 AM
This is it 👏

The #AmazingRaceAU Grand Finale, 7.30 tonight on 10.

Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:49:25 PM
Congratulations to
Show content
Brendon & Jackson! Close finish, but the Super Sikhs really lost it for themselves by not takin the chairlift.


Honestly I would have been happy for any of this final 3 winning. The final challenge was something new, normally the eliminated teams are just there to stand and cheer. They were actually involved in it 🙂
 
I wonder if this means even they didn't know who won for sure.
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #7 on: Today at 02:19:49 PM
So that's it, 24 episodes and we're finished. What a season! Gonna keep this short... for me, this on a whole, is right up there with S2! Probably my favourite Winners since Uchenna & Joyce, so I'm kinda biased. Lol

I only had 2 issues, and they're both kinda small. Firstly, for such a long, epic race, the Finish Line was so lackluster. This was definitely a Season where we needed all the teams cheering on our teams running to the finish. And secondly, it was shame 3 teams, Jobelle & Rani, Malaan & Tina, Jordan & Violetta, weren't there at the end. That's my OCD kicking in though, I always like to see all the teams back together for one final big group shot, which we never got.  :'( :funny: Wonder if there was a reason for them not being there?  :duno:
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:36:16 PM
They weren't there? The eliminated teams got a good amount of screentime but I guess I didn't pick everyone out.
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:45:51 PM
@NMC, all three of those teams are from Victoria, I believe, which was among the tougher states with regards to COVID-19 restrictions- hence why TARAU couldn't film there at all. Since they were eliminated early and not sequestered, perhaps they couldn't cross state borders again?
Re: TAR Australia 5 FINALE Live Show Discussion Thread
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:17:18 PM
Great and intense finale!

I'm happy with the final standings after all.
The Cowboys were amazing at this final.

The girls deserved a big round of applause for their incredible performance all throughout, all well as the Sihks and their big hearts!
