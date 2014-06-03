So that's it, 24 episodes and we're finished. What a season! Gonna keep this short... for me, this on a whole, is right up there with S2! Probably my favourite Winners since Uchenna & Joyce, so I'm kinda biased. Lol
I only had 2 issues, and they're both kinda small. Firstly, for such a long, epic race, the Finish Line was so lackluster. This was definitely a Season where we needed all the teams cheering on our teams running to the finish. And secondly, it was shame 3 teams, Jobelle & Rani, Malaan & Tina, Jordan & Violetta, weren't there at the end. That's my OCD kicking in though, I always like to see all the teams back together for one final big group shot, which we never got.
Wonder if there was a reason for them not being there?