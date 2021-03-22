Considering most Sydney legs tend to film in the same suburbs, it was nice to see other areas featured.
Though it ultimately didn't matter and wasn't that great. Why didn't they make the first place team give a Sabotage to one of the other two teams? That would at least given this leg some stakes.
We've seen eating meat pies, so now making meat pies. Helped that the judge was very particular.
The balut task was nice to see again.
We only got to see the Find task, but it wasn't that interesting and clearly the easier choice.
Majeda really seemed to pity some teams during this season's version of the Ukraine rap task.
The MCU task was cool but annoying that there was only one station.