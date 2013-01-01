« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 23 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Yesterday at 07:16:22 PM »
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 23 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:16:39 PM »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:05:46 PM by BourkieBoy »
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 23 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:16:57 PM »
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 23 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:06:20 AM »
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 23 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:32:50 AM »
Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2502
  • <3
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 23 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:23:34 AM »
Big shout out to the girls. I don't remember if it was Ashleigh or Amanda but one of them said it doesn't eat chicken or chicken products, but she still completed the challenge without complaining.

That's the spirit! They deserve this win so much. I hope they can bounce back.
Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 23 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:59:17 AM »
Considering most Sydney legs tend to film in the same suburbs, it was nice to see other areas featured.
Show content
Though it ultimately didn't matter and wasn't that great. Why didn't they make the first place team give a Sabotage to one of the other two teams? That would at least given this leg some stakes.


We've seen eating meat pies, so now making meat pies. Helped that the judge was very particular.
The balut task was nice to see again.
We only got to see the Find task, but it wasn't that interesting and clearly the easier choice.
Majeda really seemed to pity some teams during this season's version of the Ukraine rap task.
The MCU task was cool but annoying that there was only one station.
Offline Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2203
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 23 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:09:45 PM »
This was a decent episode that showed off the diversity of Sydney. However...
Show content
Nothing takes the spice out of an episode faster than being told 3 or 4 times in the first few minutes by Beau and one of the teams that this is the penultimate episode. Being at F3, chances were at least 99% that this was going to be a non elimination leg. Thank goodness that the Cowboys didn't get the First Class Pass for the finale.  :funny:
