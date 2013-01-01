Episode 22 Thoughts
This episode was amazing! The chemical element/compounds scavenger hunt task was awesome to watch in 36 degree temperatures and the elephant toothpaste experiment at the end was so cool! The balancing Roadblock was cool and unique and it was good to see some physcis involved! The counting task at the Art Gallery was easily the worst task of the leg, but at least it was little different was the countless ones we have seen before? The shoey task was great, a traditional Aussie bogan drinking game, but the liquid inside of it looked disgusting and I can't blame all teams from gagging on it! Also, how amazing did the drag queen look??? Finally, the Pit Stop at the Mad Max Museum was pretty cool and with probably the most satisfying boot in TAR Australia history occurring this episode, this episode was one of the best of the season!