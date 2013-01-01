« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread  (Read 357 times)

1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Yesterday at 06:42:03 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 PM »
Finals Week continues TONIGHT as we race through Broken Hill!

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10

Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:42:59 PM »
As we near the end of the race, our teams will need more guts, grit and luck than ever before. Who will make Top 3?

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2831188683858762/
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:25:07 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: Tonight we're bringing a bit of style and sophistication to the race...and celebrating our Final Four with a shoey 👢

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/286136642926075/
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:40:44 AM »
The finish line is in sight! 🏁 Who will be the Final 3?

#AmazingRace continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3104
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:38:50 PM »
Show content
First place number 8 means the Gold Coast Girls have broken the all-time female team record set by Natalie & Meaghan of TAR Canada. I like how they acknowledged that on Instagram :D https://www.instagram.com/p/CMrSgpFHrRD/

I actually liked Chris & Aleisha's tenacity. They ran 22 legs and survived the Sabotage 3 times while only actually being last once before now. But I'm pretty sure a lot of the audience is happy to see them out.

Weird that they have the final 3 a leg early. The US hasn't done this since the single-digit seasons. Maybe they're going to pull a double-length final leg or something like that.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:24:22 PM »
If TAR had taught me one thing Broken Hill is known for two things: elemental streets and Junction Mine.

I'm guessing the first task was made for the sole reason of a pun, but it was a fun scavenger hunt.
The Roadblock was interesting was interesting as it wasn't just brute force and required patience.
Not usually the biggest fan of TARAu's counting tasks but this one was decent. Though as TAR 32 has also shown, there really needs to be a rule preventing teams from sharing answers after a judge confirms.
The shoey task was more revolting than difficult.

Show content
To the annoyance of many casuals, I really enjoyed Chris & Aleisha this season.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:08:04 PM »
It wouldn't be the #AmazingRaceAU without a shoey!

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/499488001210897/
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5977
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:15:45 PM »
Episode 22 Thoughts

This episode was amazing! The chemical element/compounds scavenger hunt task was awesome to watch in 36 degree temperatures and the elephant toothpaste experiment at the end was so cool! The balancing Roadblock was cool and unique and it was good to see some physcis involved! The counting task at the Art Gallery was easily the worst task of the leg, but at least it was little different was the countless ones we have seen before? The shoey task was great, a traditional Aussie bogan drinking game, but the liquid inside of it looked disgusting and I can't blame all teams from gagging on it! Also, how amazing did the drag queen look??? Finally, the Pit Stop at the Mad Max Museum was pretty cool and with probably the most satisfying boot in TAR Australia history occurring this episode, this episode was one of the best of the season!
Logged
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6028
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:28:23 PM »
Unaired Detour this leg after the chemistry task. (even though the shot of Amanda holding the clue was aired after the Roadblock; you can probably pause the episode in 1080p at the right time to decipher the clue but I cannot read it clearly lol)



You can see Chris & Aleisha/Brendon & Jackson/Ashleigh & Amanda all have dry clothes while Jaskirat & Anurag have gloves and stains on their clothes which also means it was a 3:1 split.

Also another unaired task before teams left Dubbo:

https://10play.com.au/the-amazing-race-australia/web-extras/season-2/unseen-moment-spiders-on-the-dunny/tpv210322xoyzs
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 