TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread

BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Yesterday at 06:42:03 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 PM »
Finals Week continues TONIGHT as we race through Broken Hill!

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:42:59 PM »
As we near the end of the race, our teams will need more guts, grit and luck than ever before. Who will make Top 3?

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2831188683858762/
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:25:07 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: Tonight we're bringing a bit of style and sophistication to the race...and celebrating our Final Four with a shoey 👢

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/286136642926075/
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:40:44 AM »
The finish line is in sight! 🏁 Who will be the Final 3?

#AmazingRace continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 22 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:38:50 PM »
First place number 8 means the Gold Coast Girls have broken the all-time female team record set by Natalie & Meaghan of TAR Canada. I like how they acknowledged that on Instagram :D https://www.instagram.com/p/CMrSgpFHrRD/

I actually liked Chris & Aleisha's tenacity. They ran 22 legs and survived the Sabotage 3 times while only actually being last once before now. But I'm pretty sure a lot of the audience is happy to see them out.

Weird that they have the final 3 a leg early. The US hasn't done this since the single-digit seasons. Maybe they're going to pull a double-length final leg or something like that.
