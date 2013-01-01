First place number 8 means the Gold Coast Girls have broken the all-time female team record set by Natalie & Meaghan of TAR Canada. I like how they acknowledged that on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CMrSgpFHrRD/
I actually liked Chris & Aleisha's tenacity. They ran 22 legs and survived the Sabotage 3 times while only actually being last once before now. But I'm pretty sure a lot of the audience is happy to see them out.
Weird that they have the final 3 a leg early. The US hasn't done this since the single-digit seasons. Maybe they're going to pull a double-length final leg or something like that.