BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6039
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: March 21, 2021, 02:05:17 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6039
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: March 21, 2021, 02:05:54 AM »
Finals Week kicks off with a bang...as our Final Four teams race through Dubbo!

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6039
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: March 21, 2021, 02:06:18 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: Tonight our teams take off to Dubbo...and we hope they're ready for jailbreak!

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/861009758013640/
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6039
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: March 21, 2021, 02:07:12 AM »
The finish line is in sight for our Final Four teams...as Finals Week kicks off! 🏁

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6039
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: March 21, 2021, 02:07:43 AM »
You won't believe what we have in store for our teams in Finals Week! 🔥

#AmazingRace Finals Week starts 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/4343821795652220/
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6039
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: March 21, 2021, 06:40:17 PM »
Tonight there's gonna be a gaol break...but who will escape from prison first? #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/125948709478338/
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6039
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: March 21, 2021, 06:40:58 PM »
⚠️ U-TURN AHEAD ⚠️ Which team would you U-Turn if you were leading the race? #AmazingRaceAU

I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6039
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: March 21, 2021, 06:50:19 PM »
Episode 21 Thoughts

This episode was... extremely, extremely, extremely interesting! I really enjoyed the Jail Break challenge, I'm kinda obsessed with all that stuff! The Roadblock was extremely good, letting us viewers know about the struggles wheat farmers have all around Australia and how we all take wheat for granted. The opera singing task at the Prince of Wales Opera House was extremely entertaining and gave me a great laugh at mainly the boys trying to sing. The Corral Detour was a little boring and not very entertaining watching teams trying to heard emus into a pen? However, the Crack Detour was borderline disgusting, watching teams spew up their raw emu eggs was quite nauseating. The Pit Stop was also a little boring, but congratulations to Brendon & Jackson for winning the leg! 

Chris & Aleisha's behavior this episode was utterly disgraceful and are now my least favorite team. First, they refused to eat oysters for $250,000 (and caused The Cowboys to take a penalty!) and now they won't eat eggs for $250,000??? Veganism is a personal choice, it's not a dietary requirement. Amanda's egg allergy is a dietary requirement, veganism is not. Chris & Aleisha should of known that they might be forced to eat foods on the Race that they haven't eaten before and for $250,000 they really should suck it up and eat the foods without complaining
I am a real Reality TV Nerd! <3

Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: March 21, 2021, 06:51:04 PM »
The jailbreak task was fun to watch.
The tractor seemed designed for racers to slip up, but they all did well.
The singing task was pretty difficult.
The coral task got a lot of laughs.
The fact that one task was eating raw eggs was a little sickening.

Show content
Mad props to Chris for pulling through with the U-Turn. Also Chris's Hermione reference.  :funny:
Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3123
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: March 21, 2021, 06:52:15 PM »
The jail break task was cool. As the girls said, a lot of video games do stuff just like this.
gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6032
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: March 21, 2021, 07:07:48 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 21, 2021, 06:50:19 PM
Chris & Aleisha's behavior this episode was utterly disgraceful and are now my least favorite team. First, they refused to eat oysters for $250,000 (and caused The Cowboys to take a penalty!) and now they won't eat eggs for $250,000??? Veganism is a personal choice, it's not a dietary requirement. Amanda's egg allergy is a dietary requirement, veganism is not. Chris & Aleisha should of known that they might be forced to eat foods on the Race that they haven't eaten before and for $250,000 they really should suck it up and eat the foods without complaining

You bolded it and you thought you did something huh  :lol: :lol: :lol:

Judging people for their way of life that has been proven to be theirs for YEARS only to be exploited on a Reality TV show and then shaming them for it instead of production is certainly a choice as well.
Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2203
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: March 21, 2021, 08:56:59 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on March 21, 2021, 07:07:48 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 21, 2021, 06:50:19 PM
Chris & Aleisha's behavior this episode was utterly disgraceful and are now my least favorite team. First, they refused to eat oysters for $250,000 (and caused The Cowboys to take a penalty!) and now they won't eat eggs for $250,000??? Veganism is a personal choice, it's not a dietary requirement. Amanda's egg allergy is a dietary requirement, veganism is not. Chris & Aleisha should of known that they might be forced to eat foods on the Race that they haven't eaten before and for $250,000 they really should suck it up and eat the foods without complaining

You bolded it and you thought you did something huh  :lol: :lol: :lol:

Judging people for their way of life that has been proven to be theirs for YEARS only to be exploited on a Reality TV show and then shaming them for it instead of production is certainly a choice as well.

I didn't find Chris and Aleisha struggling about whether to violate their dietary beliefs to be very entertaining at all. If you're going to choose to have vegetarian teams on the race then you should probably limit the number of eating tasks that would put them at a severe disadvantage. Especially if they have an allergy problem. I can see doing it once. Having it happen two or more times just seemed too much.

In hind sight, the leg was mostly OK. I particularly liked the jail break. However, I spent the last half of the episode being angry about putting a U-turn at F4. It just plays right into the hands of any alliances that formed. I should have figured it out when Beau didn't say anything to the arriving teams about having made it into the final 3, but I didn't figure it out until Beau asked Chris and Aleisha how they felt instead of the usual "You have been eliminated". At least they had the sense to make this a non elimination leg. Maybe I'm just grumpy tonight, but the u-turn still left me annoyed by the episode.
Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2513
  • Winners!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: March 22, 2021, 12:01:23 AM »
TAR almost always has eating tasks. I don't see it logical to restrict them to accomodate anyone's lifestyle.
Isn't the race supposed to push you to your limits?
Wouldn't you do ANYTHING to win the prize?
Specially if those people signed up for the race.

You have to be ready for anything...or else you don't deserve to win it, really.
Just my two cents on the subject.
nrh2110

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: March 22, 2021, 12:35:31 AM »
Quote from: Declive on March 22, 2021, 12:01:23 AM
TAR almost always has eating tasks. I don't see it logical to restrict them to accomodate anyone's lifestyle.
Isn't the race supposed to push you to your limits?
Wouldn't you do ANYTHING to win the prize?
Specially if those people signed up for the race.

You have to be ready for anything...or else you don't deserve to win it, really.
Just my two cents on the subject.

I agree. I don't agree with Bourkie's choice of words nor his shaming, especially having been a vegetarian all my life and dealt with such shaming but like I said on the last episode's thread, this is nothing new. TAR17 had vegetarian Kat eat sheep's head and I'm sure there's plenty of other instances.

My issue with the episode was more among the lines of Plaidmoon, having a U-Turn with four teams left and to have it during a meaningless non-elimination (especically given that there's no speed bumps or even the possibility of a sabotage). I also think the tractor task was a bit too easy and linear, but I thought the other tasks were solid.
Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 21 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:50:50 PM »
10 posted one of the season's unaired tasks to YouTube that always sounded like a Roadblock and looks like it was.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYbmoJEgKHs

Went back to the episode and found Chris holding a (blurry) red clue after the opera task instead of the shown yellow Detour clue.
