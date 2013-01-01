Episode 21 Thoughts
This episode was... extremely, extremely, extremely interesting! I really enjoyed the Jail Break challenge, I'm kinda obsessed with all that stuff! The Roadblock was extremely good, letting us viewers know about the struggles wheat farmers have all around Australia and how we all take wheat for granted. The opera singing task at the Prince of Wales Opera House was extremely entertaining and gave me a great laugh at mainly the boys trying to sing. The Corral Detour was a little boring and not very entertaining watching teams trying to heard emus into a pen? However, the Crack Detour was borderline disgusting, watching teams spew up their raw emu eggs was quite nauseating. The Pit Stop was also a little boring, but congratulations to Brendon & Jackson for winning the leg!
Chris & Aleisha's behavior this episode was utterly disgraceful and are now my least favorite team. First, they refused to eat oysters for $250,000 (and caused The Cowboys to take a penalty!) and now they won't eat eggs for $250,000??? Veganism is a personal choice, it's not a dietary requirement. Amanda's egg allergy is a dietary requirement, veganism is not. Chris & Aleisha should of known that they might be forced to eat foods on the Race that they haven't eaten before and for $250,000 they really should suck it up and eat the foods without complaining