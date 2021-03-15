Quote from: NMC on March 16, 2021, 04:06:46 PM Not keen on all the "dance" related challenges we're seeing. Maybe it's just because they favour Chris & Aleisha, who are my least favourite team though. Lol



I'm so tired of this narrative of the recent tasks allegedly "favoring Chris & Aleisha", "they're always last but saved by Non-Elims", "they are useless" from the fanbase.



If Jordan & Violeta were still in I doubt people would be complaining. What about all the eating challenges that Chris & Aleisha can't do because of production not taking dietary requirements in mind during the Race? What about all the physical challenges in the past few legs?



They have also never finished in last place period. Brendon & Jackson and Jaskirat & Anurag have. They were sabotaged thrice, yes, but they were never last place full stop.



I guess the viewers only love emotionless racebots with no personality like Jaskirat & Anurag who have no story to the season other than wanting to be first all the time



The vitriol directed towards them online is so bizarre especially considering how TAR32 shook out. This is like if everyone was rooting for the Mine Five and despised Kaylynn & Haley.



I disagree with this. This was a concern for me in the beginning to with Jordan & Violetta bc they've had SO MANY routine/dance-based tasks over and over again. This is completely separate of my opinion on the two.In regards with Aleisha, it's just irritating have to hear her whine about everything physical over and over again. This time, having read about what happened to a producer it's a bit understandable, but it's been like this the whole season, and it's just not enjoyable to watch, unlike other potentially unlikeable teams like Holly & Dolor, who were great to watch. So what that production had tasks that conflicted with their dietary requirements?this is nothing new to the race, and I say this as someone who has been a vegetarian my entire life and has wanted to race for years, you should expect that you're gonna have to eat something you don't want to on the race.Sure, Jaskirat & Anurag may be boring to some people, but not everyone's rooting for the most "entertaining" team to win; most people root for someone they relate to or like as people, so sure as hell they're not gonna root for a team that is constantly whining about every task that "babe I can't do it" is heard at least ten bazillion times every episode.Also, actually Chris & Aleisha have gotten last, because they got a longer penalty for refusing to do the oysters than the cowboys did.In regards to the Mine Five, I think it's different this around because the alliance in TAR 32 was unreasonable and abused like no other season, whereas this season, it's barely used except on a few occasions, like to make a strategic move to get a strong team out (with the Sikhs giving away the cheese) or just sharing basic information like what the needle looked like, which did nothing anyway bc Chris & Aleisha saw it. Most teams are doing their own thing anyway. Meanwhile the Mine Five were like a convoy and pulling every trick to beat a dead horse for survival.Just my thoughts.~anyway~I agree with Declive. I think this episode was too linear, seeing as there was no way to pass on the first or last tasks and the Detour seemed like more of an afterthought compared to the other tasks, so really the hula hoop task decided the leg, which was annoying. I'm hoping the rest of the race has more balanced tasks.