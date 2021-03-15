« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: March 15, 2021, 11:16:55 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: March 15, 2021, 11:17:19 PM »
We're headed to the picturesque backdrop of the Blue Mountains 😍

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: March 15, 2021, 11:17:43 PM »
Our teams are one step away from Finals Week...and the stakes have never been higher 🏔

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: March 16, 2021, 10:23:20 AM »
Show content
Sad to lose Skye-Blue and Jake so close to the end! She's a hell of a tough lady to go through 20 legs of Amazing Race using one arm, just as much so as Bethany Hamilton if not more.

Feels a bit unfair to put a one-at-a-time challenge at the end of the leg :(
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: March 16, 2021, 03:25:15 PM »
Pretty good episode. Ashleigh and Amanda more or less confirmed what I was suspecting after episode 19. They left first and when the Sikhs (5th and last) caught up to them almost immediately, the girls remarked that the Sikhs had made up 20 minutes. So, I'm even more convinced they are sending out teams at five minute intervals regardless of how they finished the previous leg. I don't know if that's been the case all along but it appears to be the case now that the end is approaching.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: March 16, 2021, 04:06:46 PM »
Another solid episode. Not keen on all the "dance" related challenges we're seeing. Maybe it's just because they favour Chris & Aleisha, who are my least favourite team though. Lol

Show content
In complete shock at the end though. I've avoided all spoilers, but for some reason I was certain Skye & Jake would make the Final 3. Pretty upset to see them go, although I like the Sikhs too. Just need to get Chris & Aleisha out now.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: March 16, 2021, 05:02:05 PM »
Certainly a better Blue Mountains leg than TAR Norge.

The canyoneering task was a cool location and it helps that it was at the front of the leg considering no one could pass each other.
The tea task was reminiscent of tasks from other TARs.
The magic pudding task was fun.
The hoop task felt like a random inclusion but was still interesting.
The bridge task was terrifying.

Show content
Skye-Blue & Jake were fine but some of the things that have come out post-show made their actions seem sanctimonious.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: March 16, 2021, 06:55:48 PM »
Quote from: NMC on March 16, 2021, 04:06:46 PM
Not keen on all the "dance" related challenges we're seeing. Maybe it's just because they favour Chris & Aleisha, who are my least favourite team though. Lol

I'm so tired of this narrative of the recent tasks allegedly "favoring Chris & Aleisha", "they're always last but saved by Non-Elims", "they are useless" from the fanbase.

If Jordan & Violeta were still in I doubt people would be complaining. What about all the eating challenges that Chris & Aleisha can't do because of production not taking dietary requirements in mind during the Race? What about all the physical challenges in the past few legs?

They have also never finished in last place period. Brendon & Jackson and Jaskirat & Anurag have. They were sabotaged thrice, yes, but they were never last place full stop.

I guess the viewers only love emotionless racebots with no personality like Jaskirat & Anurag who have no story to the season other than wanting to be first all the time :2hearts: :2hearts: :2hearts: :2hearts:

The vitriol directed towards them online is so bizarre especially considering how TAR32 shook out. This is like if everyone was rooting for the Mine Five and despised Kaylynn & Haley.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: March 16, 2021, 07:02:38 PM »
Also back on topic.

I think the first Roadblock was the task that allegedly broke a producer's back.

Quote
Sources have told TV Blackbox the safety briefing ran for a mere 42 seconds before Yasmin took part in the challenge, which involved jumping into water. Its understood each person had to jump in a certain way. Its unknown how clear this was communicated to those testing the challenge out.

It looks like it matches with what teams had to do with the task and safety was a legitimate concern. But hey, have to continue portraying Aleisha as whiny and useless to the fanbase I guess?  :duno:

Source: https://tvblackbox.com.au/page/2020/11/27/exclusive-producer-breaks-back-filming-the-amazing-race-australia/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: March 16, 2021, 11:15:38 PM »
Reckon you could walk across a suspended ladder for $250K? 😰 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/3779744492113567/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: March 16, 2021, 11:17:00 PM »
Talk about epic! How impressive were Empress Falls? #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: March 16, 2021, 11:17:46 PM »
The stakes are higher than ever in the Blue Mountains - as our teams take on our most epic challenge of the season 🏔

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: March 16, 2021, 11:23:21 PM »
Episode 20 Thoughts

This episode was amazing! The Pit Start was at a stunning location, the first Roadblock rappelling down Empress Falls gave us some more travel porn shots. The Lunch Detour was quite a unique task and require strong memorization, while the Launch Detour with the chocolate puddings and the costumes was quite hilarious, I really couldn't stop laughing when I watched this, it was great fun! The hula hoop circus routine was a little boring and a wasted task, but it also a cute little task. The leg's second Roadblock is regards to suspended ladder bridge was extremely terrifying and I was extremely terrified even watching it! Well done to all Racers who completed it!

Pretty good week this week, bring on the remainder of NSW! :)
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: March 17, 2021, 03:04:45 AM »
Quite a linear episode. Didn't get me so excited this time around.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 20 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:03:54 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on March 16, 2021, 06:55:48 PM
Quote from: NMC on March 16, 2021, 04:06:46 PM
Not keen on all the "dance" related challenges we're seeing. Maybe it's just because they favour Chris & Aleisha, who are my least favourite team though. Lol

I'm so tired of this narrative of the recent tasks allegedly "favoring Chris & Aleisha", "they're always last but saved by Non-Elims", "they are useless" from the fanbase.

If Jordan & Violeta were still in I doubt people would be complaining. What about all the eating challenges that Chris & Aleisha can't do because of production not taking dietary requirements in mind during the Race? What about all the physical challenges in the past few legs?

They have also never finished in last place period. Brendon & Jackson and Jaskirat & Anurag have. They were sabotaged thrice, yes, but they were never last place full stop.

I guess the viewers only love emotionless racebots with no personality like Jaskirat & Anurag who have no story to the season other than wanting to be first all the time :2hearts: :2hearts: :2hearts: :2hearts:

The vitriol directed towards them online is so bizarre especially considering how TAR32 shook out. This is like if everyone was rooting for the Mine Five and despised Kaylynn & Haley.

I disagree with this. This was a concern for me in the beginning to with Jordan & Violetta bc they've had SO MANY routine/dance-based tasks over and over again. This is completely separate of my opinion on the two.

In regards with Aleisha, it's just irritating have to hear her whine about everything physical over and over again. This time, having read about what happened to a producer it's a bit understandable, but it's been like this the whole season, and it's just not enjoyable to watch, unlike other potentially unlikeable teams like Holly & Dolor, who were great to watch. So what that production had tasks that conflicted with their dietary requirements?this is nothing new to the race, and I say this as someone who has been a vegetarian my entire life and has wanted to race for years, you should expect that you're gonna have to eat something you don't want to on the race.

Sure, Jaskirat & Anurag may be boring to some people, but not everyone's rooting for the most "entertaining" team to win; most people root for someone they relate to or like as people, so sure as hell they're not gonna root for a team that is constantly whining about every task that "babe I can't do it" is heard at least ten bazillion times every episode.

Also, actually Chris & Aleisha have gotten last, because they got a longer penalty for refusing to do the oysters than the cowboys did.

In regards to the Mine Five, I think it's different this around because the alliance in TAR 32 was unreasonable and abused like no other season, whereas this season, it's barely used except on a few occasions, like to make a strategic move to get a strong team out (with the Sikhs giving away the cheese) or just sharing basic information like what the needle looked like, which did nothing anyway bc Chris & Aleisha saw it. Most teams are doing their own thing anyway. Meanwhile the Mine Five were like a convoy and pulling every trick to beat a dead horse for survival.

Just my thoughts.


~anyway~

I agree with Declive. I think this episode was too linear, seeing as there was no way to pass on the first or last tasks and the Detour seemed like more of an afterthought compared to the other tasks, so really the hula hoop task decided the leg, which was annoying. I'm hoping the rest of the race has more balanced tasks.
