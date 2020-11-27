Not keen on all the "dance" related challenges we're seeing. Maybe it's just because they favour Chris & Aleisha, who are my least favourite team though. Lol
I'm so tired of this narrative of the recent tasks allegedly "favoring Chris & Aleisha", "they're always last but saved by Non-Elims", "they are useless" from the fanbase.
If Jordan & Violeta were still in I doubt people would be complaining. What about all the eating challenges that Chris & Aleisha can't do because of production not taking dietary requirements in mind during the Race? What about all the physical challenges in the past few legs?
They have also never finished in last place period. Brendon & Jackson and Jaskirat & Anurag have. They were sabotaged thrice, yes, but they were never last place full stop.
I guess the viewers only love emotionless racebots with no personality like Jaskirat & Anurag who have no story to the season other than wanting to be first all the time
The vitriol directed towards them online is so bizarre especially considering how TAR32 shook out. This is like if everyone was rooting for the Mine Five and despised Kaylynn & Haley.