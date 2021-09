https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZJNDH42?ref=adbl_mfpdp_dt_tr_prime_til



Coming FEB 2023



The Official Amazing Race Travel Companion: Real-Life Activities to Experience Around the Globe Audible Logo Audible Audiobook – Unabridged

Elise Doganieri (Author), Phil Keoghan (Author), Simon & Schuster Audio (Publisher)

PER ELISE THERE IS NO BOOK> "Hi all, unfortunately this information is incorrect. If a book is forthcoming you can be sure I will be the first to let you know : )"