BourkieBoy

  Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  Posts: 5919
  • The best shows out there!
TAR Australia 5 Episode 19 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Today at 02:57:59 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
BourkieBoy

  Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  Posts: 5919
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 19 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:58:34 AM »
Which of our Final Five will survive as we race through the Hunter Valley! 🏁

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

BourkieBoy

  Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  Posts: 5919
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 19 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:58:56 AM »
In the Race to the finals... our teams prepare to take on one tough challenge 😬

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/348289609834889/
BourkieBoy

  Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  Posts: 5919
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 19 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:00:25 AM »
Our teams better get ready to tap up a storm...because they're about to take on the world famous Tap Dogs tonight! 💃🕺

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/269506868079739/
BourkieBoy

  Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  Posts: 5919
  • The best shows out there!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 19 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:07 AM »
It's crunch time!

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

NMC

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  Posts: 653
  • Formally nmccarroll91
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 19 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:00:32 PM »
Not sure if it's just me but I'm still loving this season. I had a sinking feeling I'd get fed up with it with the crazy amount of legs, but I think they've handled it really well.

Also, it's such a massive step up from whatever Season 4 was!  :groan: Beau's went from being my least favourite host to nearly over taking Phil!

Show content
Not sure where to mention this but what happened to this T Junction they revealed before the season started airing? Surely they're not doing it at the final 4?!  :duno:

Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  Posts: 839
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 19 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:33:15 PM »
Quote from: NMC on Today at 05:00:32 PM
Not sure if it's just me but I'm still loving this season.

Not just you.

Interesting that two back-to-back choreography tasks were placed on this leg, but both were good.
The olive task brought out a lot of competitiveness in the teams, and lol at them showing the lonely task judge.
Producers were cruel for bringing in the hay bale task.

Show content
Much like TAR 15, I can see why this leg was a NEL.
Plaidmoon

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  Posts: 2199
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 19 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:46:11 PM »
Show content
Xoruz, I agree that the hay bale task was cruel, but at least they only had to search one bale and the needle was large and bright red. As soon as I saw the hay bales, I was pretty sure it was going to be a non elimination leg.

I'm loving the season too, though I'm not a fan of a number of the twists. I think it's that the teams are mostly likeable and I've been enjoying all the locations in Australia that I've never seen before. It has been a long season and I'm ready for the conclusion of it.

With the two dance tasks, the episode was hugely favorable to Chris and Aleisha. I could understand the annoyance of the other teams. If Jordan and Violetta were still around, it would have been a huge advantage for them too. I'm not sure why they had two dance related tasks. Perhaps it happened due to the on the fly nature of later legs when locations were adjusted on short notice.

It was weird how almost none of the preview at the end of episode 18 was from episode 19. Just a few seconds of the tap dancing and a momentary overhead view of the pit stop area.
