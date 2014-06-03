Show content
Xoruz, I agree that the hay bale task was cruel, but at least they only had to search one bale and the needle was large and bright red. As soon as I saw the hay bales, I was pretty sure it was going to be a non elimination leg.
I'm loving the season too, though I'm not a fan of a number of the twists. I think it's that the teams are mostly likeable and I've been enjoying all the locations in Australia that I've never seen before. It has been a long season and I'm ready for the conclusion of it.
With the two dance tasks, the episode was hugely favorable to Chris and Aleisha. I could understand the annoyance of the other teams. If Jordan and Violetta were still around, it would have been a huge advantage for them too. I'm not sure why they had two dance related tasks. Perhaps it happened due to the on the fly nature of later legs when locations were adjusted on short notice.
It was weird how almost none of the preview at the end of episode 18 was from episode 19. Just a few seconds of the tap dancing and a momentary overhead view of the pit stop area.