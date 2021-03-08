« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread  (Read 724 times)

Offline BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: March 08, 2021, 08:42:54 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: March 08, 2021, 08:43:16 PM »
Ready Racers? Tonight we continue to explore the gorgeous island state of Tasmania 😍 #AmazingRaceAU

Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: March 08, 2021, 08:43:45 PM »
Saddle up for the biggest showdown the Race has ever seen!

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1781894631991651/
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: March 09, 2021, 02:42:41 AM »
Get ready for a showdown between two of the Race's top teams

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: March 09, 2021, 02:43:03 AM »
Please delete mods :)
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: March 09, 2021, 07:09:55 AM »
Unaired Roadblock this leg. You don't actually see teams read the Detour clue at the dam, and you can see Ashleigh & Amanda run off with a red Roadblock clue.





Offline Maanca

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: March 09, 2021, 01:02:06 PM »
The way the episode was selling it, I actually adjusted the volume at the end expecting the bottom 2 to spend a couple minutes shouting over each other. So the episode ended with me like, "that was it?" 🤣
Online dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: March 09, 2021, 01:35:22 PM »
The promos made it seem like Jackson would go ballistic at the idea of Chris and Aleisha not eating. Far from it. lol But the promos have definitely overhyped a lot of things this season.

There wasn't even a reaction to Aleisha's swipe at the Originals at the Mat. lol
Offline Declive

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: March 09, 2021, 03:20:37 PM »
Aleisha seems to be a bad loser.
But yeah, they have a right to be bitter after getting three Sabotages.
Online Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: March 09, 2021, 03:38:14 PM »
Annoying that only 2 episodes aired this week, but I guess elections and Oprah are good enough reasons for preemption.

The dam challenge was a bit of a luck of the draw depending on the wind.
The raspberry became difficult if racers rushed.
The apple challenge was easier in theory depending on ones cold tolerance and luck.
The oyster task was a pretty difficult task for an Intersection.
The Pit Stop was such a cool location and glad the show took advantage of that with the haunted walk.

Online dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: March 09, 2021, 05:44:08 PM »
I like how the casuals are blaming Chris and Aleisha for supposedly dragging the Cowboys down. Even though Brendon was only going to eat one oyster regardless  lol

Really, the casuals should thank C&A since thanks to them, The Cowboys get an advantage lol
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: March 09, 2021, 07:25:34 PM »
Episode 17 Thoughts

This episode was... kind of gross with all the eating challenges? The Gordon Dam basketball shooting was good to watch from 140 meters, especially when the wind kept pushing the basketball away from the target! The Crush Detour was quite boring and slow to watch, but I appreciated the cultural sentiment. The Crunch Detour was quite disgusting to watch, especially in COVID times and the luck task aspect of it wasn't great. The oyster-eating was quite disgusting, I'm not sure eating 100 of them wasn't very good on the teams, but the behavior between The Cowboys and the Geek & Princess was quite pathetic. Finally, getting to the Pit Stop at the Willow Court Asylum was quite creepy and scary and creeped me out, my easy favorite task of the leg!

There was also an unaired Roadblock after the basketball challenge (see Gamer's post in another thread for more information)! I don't have any further details on this so far, but I'll certainly updated you when I have more information!  :tup:
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: March 09, 2021, 07:26:36 PM »
The race takes a spoooooky turn when the racers must navigate their way through the creepy halls of Willow Court Asylum  #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/435349551032401/

Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: March 09, 2021, 07:28:43 PM »
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: March 09, 2021, 07:30:32 PM »
SPOILER ALERT: The mat gets a little heated when the next Sabotage and Salvage is handed out #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/464005867980026/
Offline BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: March 09, 2021, 07:32:04 PM »
At the beautiful Lake Pedder, some teams fly through challenges while others come to a grinding halt #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/877872999732527/
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 09, 2021, 07:25:34 PM
but the behavior between The Cowboys and the Geek & Princess was quite pathetic

It's not pathetic for a team to take a stand against production forcing you to act against your way of life for entertainment :waves:
Offline Bookworm

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:07:30 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 09, 2021, 07:25:34 PM
but the behavior between The Cowboys and the Geek & Princess was quite pathetic

It's not pathetic for a team to take a stand against production forcing you to act against your way of life for entertainment :waves:
Nor is it morally consistent to criticize a team for being willing to take a penalty the leg after getting a clue potentially prematurely due to being in last and then surviving anyway. The Cowboy's shouldn't have gotten the card tower clue.
And I say this with a clear bias as someone who doesn't eat meat :funny:
Online dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:34:37 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 09, 2021, 07:25:34 PM
but the behavior between The Cowboys and the Geek & Princess was quite pathetic

It's not pathetic for a team to take a stand against production forcing you to act against your way of life for entertainment :waves:
That's such an interesting point!

Would the show force teams to do something if it was against their religion or culture? They might put vegans and/or vegetarians in a different category. (And like TAR17 Kat ate meat when she was a vegetarian, for example.) 

That's an interesting discussion that I think the franchise has largely avoided by not doing such things. (For example, forcing teams to eat something that is against their religion.) They seem to be aware of those kinds of situations which are of course different from fears or phobias that might be encouraged for someone to overcome. (Heights, insects, etc.)
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:55:21 AM »
I think the closest TAR came to that was the Fast Forward with Terence & Sarah on TAR13 but even that was an optional task.

Back on topic - the reactions of the casuals on the night of the episode too was frankly disgusting lol. Plenty of hate towards Chris & Aleisha and even the alliance teams reposted Anurag's smug Instagram story about "Aren't oysters vegan? They don't have nervous systems" along with a picture of their respective teams with "Champions never Quit" which really reads off as mocking :groan:
Online dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:38:57 PM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 08:55:21 AM
Back on topic - the reactions of the casuals on the night of the episode too was frankly disgusting lol. Plenty of hate towards Chris & Aleisha and even the alliance teams reposted Anurag's smug Instagram story about "Aren't oysters vegan? They don't have nervous systems" along with a picture of their respective teams with "Champions never Quit" which really reads off as mocking :groan:

Ugh, that's gross.
