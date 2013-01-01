« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread  (Read 455 times)

TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Yesterday at 08:42:54 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 PM »
Ready Racers? Tonight we continue to explore the gorgeous island state of Tasmania 😍 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:43:45 PM »
Saddle up for the biggest showdown the Race has ever seen!

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1781894631991651/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:42:41 AM »
Get ready for a showdown between two of the Race's top teams

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:43:03 AM »
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:09:55 AM »
Unaired Roadblock this leg. You don't actually see teams read the Detour clue at the dam, and you can see Ashleigh & Amanda run off with a red Roadblock clue.





Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:02:06 PM »
The way the episode was selling it, I actually adjusted the volume at the end expecting the bottom 2 to spend a couple minutes shouting over each other. So the episode ended with me like, "that was it?" 🤣
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:35:22 PM »
The promos made it seem like Jackson would go ballistic at the idea of Chris and Aleisha not eating. Far from it. lol But the promos have definitely overhyped a lot of things this season.

There wasn't even a reaction to Aleisha's swipe at the Originals at the Mat. lol
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:20:37 PM »
Aleisha seems to be a bad loser.
But yeah, they have a right to be bitter after getting three Sabotages.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:38:14 PM »
Annoying that only 2 episodes aired this week, but I guess elections and Oprah are good enough reasons for preemption.

The dam challenge was a bit of a luck of the draw depending on the wind.
The raspberry became difficult if racers rushed.
The apple challenge was easier in theory depending on ones cold tolerance and luck.
The oyster task was a pretty difficult task for an Intersection.
Show content
And made harder if 3 members of a team can't do it.

The Pit Stop was such a cool location and glad the show took advantage of that with the haunted walk.

Show content
Considering Chris & Aleisha likely knew that this leg was an NEL, I can see why they were quick to take the penalty.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:44:08 PM »
I like how the casuals are blaming Chris and Aleisha for supposedly dragging the Cowboys down. Even though Brendon was only going to eat one oyster regardless  lol

Really, the casuals should thank C&A since thanks to them, The Cowboys get an advantage lol
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:25:34 PM »
Episode 17 Thoughts

This episode was... kind of gross with all the eating challenges? The Gordon Dam basketball shooting was good to watch from 140 meters, especially when the wind kept pushing the basketball away from the target! The Crush Detour was quite boring and slow to watch, but I appreciated the cultural sentiment. The Crunch Detour was quite disgusting to watch, especially in COVID times and the luck task aspect of it wasn't great. The oyster-eating was quite disgusting, I'm not sure eating 100 of them wasn't very good on the teams, but the behavior between The Cowboys and the Geek & Princess was quite pathetic. Finally, getting to the Pit Stop at the Willow Court Asylum was quite creepy and scary and creeped me out, my easy favorite task of the leg!

There was also an unaired Roadblock after the basketball challenge (see Gamer's post in another thread for more information)! I don't have any further details on this so far, but I'll certainly updated you when I have more information!  :tup:
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:26:36 PM »
The race takes a spoooooky turn when the racers must navigate their way through the creepy halls of Willow Court Asylum  #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/435349551032401/

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:28:43 PM »
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:30:32 PM »
SPOILER ALERT: The mat gets a little heated when the next Sabotage and Salvage is handed out #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/464005867980026/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:32:04 PM »
At the beautiful Lake Pedder, some teams fly through challenges while others come to a grinding halt #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/877872999732527/
