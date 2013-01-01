Annoying that only 2 episodes aired this week, but I guess elections and Oprah are good enough reasons for preemption.
The dam challenge was a bit of a luck of the draw depending on the wind.
The raspberry became difficult if racers rushed.
The apple challenge was easier in theory depending on ones cold tolerance and luck.
The oyster task was a pretty difficult task for an Intersection.
And made harder if 3 members of a team can't do it.
The Pit Stop was such a cool location and glad the show took advantage of that with the haunted walk.
Considering Chris & Aleisha likely knew that this leg was an NEL, I can see why they were quick to take the penalty.