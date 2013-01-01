« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread  (Read 327 times)

TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Yesterday at 08:42:54 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 PM »
Ready Racers? Tonight we continue to explore the gorgeous island state of Tasmania 😍 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:43:45 PM »
Saddle up for the biggest showdown the Race has ever seen!

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1781894631991651/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:42:41 AM »
Saved
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:43:03 AM »
Saved
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:09:55 AM »
Unaired Roadblock this leg. You don't actually see teams read the Detour clue at the dam, and you can see Ashleigh & Amanda run off with a red Roadblock clue.





Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:02:06 PM »
The way the episode was selling it, I actually adjusted the volume at the end expecting the bottom 2 to spend a couple minutes shouting over each other. So the episode ended with me like, "that was it?" 🤣
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:35:22 PM »
The promos made it seem like Jackson would go ballistic at the idea of Chris and Aleisha not eating. Far from it. lol But the promos have definitely overhyped a lot of things this season.

There wasn't even a reaction to Aleisha's swipe at the Originals at the Mat. lol
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:20:37 PM »
Aleisha seems to be a bad loser.
But yeah, they have a right to be bitter after getting three Sabotages.
Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 17 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:38:14 PM »
Annoying that only 2 episodes aired this week, but I guess elections and Oprah are good enough reasons for preemption.

The dam challenge was a bit of a luck of the draw depending on the wind.
The raspberry became difficult if racers rushed.
The apple challenge was easier in theory depending on ones cold tolerance and luck.
The oyster task was a pretty difficult task for an Intersection.
Show content
And made harder if 3 members of a team can't do it.

The Pit Stop was such a cool location and glad the show took advantage of that with the haunted walk.

Show content
Considering Chris & Aleisha likely knew that this leg was an NEL, I can see why they were quick to take the penalty.
