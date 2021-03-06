« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread

BourkieBoy

TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 06, 2021, 07:44:07 PM
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 06, 2021, 07:45:13 PM
Ahoy Hobart! ⛵️

#TheAmazingRaceAU 7.30 tonight on 10

BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 07, 2021, 01:05:07 AM
Tonight the race gets racy...but which team is willing to bare it all to get the win?

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Xoruz

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 07, 2021, 01:05:45 PM
Happy that borders were able to open up to give us our first ever Tassie leg.

The house of cards proved to be a difficult start to the leg.
The window washing task was pretty simple and it's hard to top the entertainment of TAR 29's version.
The Fast Forward was more awkward than difficult.
Show content
Definitely up there with the awkwardness of another pair of siblings that had to strip nude for a Fast Forward.

The Roadblock kind of got neutered with teams using pen and paper and stumbling on the answer in a book though thankfully some teams struggled.
The chocolate Detour started fun but became nauseating and finding the goat became reminiscent of finding the Songwe Museum in TAR 1.
Hard to fully judge the barrel task since only one team did it, but it proved to be difficult to them.

Show content
Holly & Dolor have been both funny and annoying but they were surely entertaining. Hard to find another team would wants to switch became he's nauseated by licking.
Declive

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 07, 2021, 06:48:00 PM
Anyone knows where to watch it? I can't find it.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 08, 2021, 01:52:37 AM
Episode 16 Thoughts

This episode was... a little tacky and boring? The Wrest Point Casino costumes were good to look at, but I found the card-stacking task a bit boring? The window washing task wasn't as good as TAR 29's, but it was an alright task to watch. The season's first Fast Forward was extremely creepy to watch, considering who went for it, but I liked the background sentiment to the task and watching the team's reaction to the cold water was funny. The shot tower stair counting Roadblock was another boring task, but my favorite task of the leg was easily the white chocolate liking Detour. Apart from Dolor cheating on it, it was a little gross and awesome to see teams complete it? I don't really have an opinion on the other side of the Detour, as only Chris & Aleisha completed it! Finally, I enjoyed how teams got themselves to the Pit Stop on the Lady Nelson and I also enjoyed a couple of throwbacks to The Mole Australia 1 (Wrest Point Hotel Casino and the Lady Nelson ship)

Also, I'm extremely pissed off that Channel 10 decided to air Harry & Meghan's Tell-All Interview with Oprah tonight, instead of TAR. Why couldn't they've of aired this interview on Wednesday or Thursday? Seriously, not impressed!
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 08, 2021, 01:58:05 AM
Time to put on your best poker face for this challenge ♠️♥️♣️♦️ #AmazingRaceAU

theschnauzers

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 08, 2021, 04:02:18 PM
Quote from: Declive on March 07, 2021, 06:48:00 PM
Anyone knows where to watch it? I can't find it.
Do a search in You Tube for the episode. Theres a bunch of clickbait, but at some point a legit video will show up.
BourkieBoy

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
March 08, 2021, 08:41:19 PM
ICYMI: Our Racers took on Hobart 👏

Watch #AmazingRaceAU on demand on 10 Play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1088513625001363/
dryedmangoez

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
Today at 06:06:33 AM


Cowboys didn't even finish their house of cards when they got their clue?
So they let them go just because they were last? With no penalty?  :duno:
