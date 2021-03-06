Episode 16 Thoughts
This episode was... a little tacky and boring? The Wrest Point Casino costumes were good to look at, but I found the card-stacking task a bit boring? The window washing task wasn't as good as TAR 29's, but it was an alright task to watch. The season's first Fast Forward was extremely creepy to watch, considering who went for it, but I liked the background sentiment to the task and watching the team's reaction to the cold water was funny. The shot tower stair counting Roadblock was another boring task, but my favorite task of the leg was easily the white chocolate liking Detour. Apart from Dolor cheating on it, it was a little gross and awesome to see teams complete it? I don't really have an opinion on the other side of the Detour, as only Chris & Aleisha completed it! Finally, I enjoyed how teams got themselves to the Pit Stop on the Lady Nelson and I also enjoyed a couple of throwbacks to The Mole Australia 1 (Wrest Point Hotel Casino and the Lady Nelson ship)
Also, I'm extremely pissed off that Channel 10 decided to air Harry & Meghan's Tell-All Interview with Oprah tonight, instead of TAR. Why couldn't they've of aired this interview on Wednesday or Thursday? Seriously, not impressed!