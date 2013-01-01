Happy that borders were able to open up to give us our first ever Tassie leg.
The house of cards proved to be a difficult start to the leg.
The window washing task was pretty simple and it's hard to top the entertainment of TAR 29's version.
The Fast Forward was more awkward than difficult.
Definitely up there with the awkwardness of another pair of siblings that had to strip nude for a Fast Forward.
The Roadblock kind of got neutered with teams using pen and paper and stumbling on the answer in a book though thankfully some teams struggled.
The chocolate Detour started fun but became nauseating and finding the goat became reminiscent of finding the Songwe Museum in TAR 1.
Hard to fully judge the barrel task since only one team did it, but it proved to be difficult to them.
Holly & Dolor have been both funny and annoying but they were surely entertaining. Hard to find another team would wants to switch became he's nauseated by licking.