TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
Ahoy Hobart! ⛵️

#TheAmazingRaceAU 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 16 Live Show Discussion Thread
Happy that borders were able to open up to give us our first ever Tassie leg.

The house of cards proved to be a difficult start to the leg.
The window washing task was pretty simple and it's hard to top the entertainment of TAR 29's version.
The Fast Forward was more awkward than difficult.
Show content
Definitely up there with the awkwardness of another pair of siblings that had to strip nude for a Fast Forward.

The Roadblock kind of got neutered with teams using pen and paper and stumbling on the answer in a book though thankfully some teams struggled.
The chocolate Detour started fun but became nauseating and finding the goat became reminiscent of finding the Songwe Museum in TAR 1.
Hard to fully judge the barrel task since only one team did it, but it proved to be difficult to them.

Show content
Holly & Dolor have been both funny and annoying but they were surely entertaining. Hard to find another team would wants to switch became he's nauseated by licking.
