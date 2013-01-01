« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Yesterday at 10:09:57 PM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 PM »
Tonight our teams travel to the stunning Glasshouse Mountains...as they get ready for an epic rescue mission! #AmazingRaceAU,

7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:11:55 PM »
This challenge will turn into one HUGE rescue... you better strap yourselves in 👀

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=183051389938490
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:34:49 AM »
HOLD ON TIGHT! We're dropping in for HUGE rescue mission  See you at 7.30! #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:49:13 PM »
Funny that we're getting alliance talk considering this episode was filmed while 32 was airing.

The search and rescue task was pretty cool and worked as a pseudo-partner swap.
The ginger and clock tasks were straightforward and worked more to highlight the growing divide between aligned and non-aligned teams.
The lollipop task was definitely the harder of the two.
Show content
Though again we get an unbalanced Detour on an NEL.


Show content
Stan & Wayne's driving is a borderline running gag considering pretty much every episode has had it. They sure picked the wrong leg to finish last if they wanted a GPS Salvage.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:48:34 PM »
The Originals team up for an alliance and The Cowboys shake up the race 🏁 Catch up before the race continues, 7.30 tonight on 10 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/485531582451048/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:49:43 PM »
Well done to the Cowboys on their win! They've also earnt a First Class Pass, enjoy the day off lads 🤠 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:51:27 PM »
In this Intersection, teams must work together in a helicopter rescue mission. Who will fly high and who will run off-track?

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/3551714451624518/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 14 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:56:32 PM »
Episode 14 Thoughts

This is a great episode! The Intersection searching task gave me complete thrills, because I'm a sucker for that kind of stuff! It was also interesting to see how teams managed to work together to complete the task! The product-placement Roadblock was extremely boring to watch and was easily the worst task of the leg. The Detour wasn;t the most thrilling task of the leg, but the rainy weather (which was the exact same as it was when I went to Maleny in January!), made the setting better? Finally, the Pit Stop at the Maleny Botanic Gardens was hilarious with the rainy weather, but I'm not too impressed with having two NEL legs in a row?

Finally, I found extremely hilarious that a leg that takes place in the 'Sunshine Coast' rained the whole time! How ironic!
Logged
