Episode 14 Thoughts
This is a great episode! The Intersection searching task gave me complete thrills, because I'm a sucker for that kind of stuff! It was also interesting to see how teams managed to work together to complete the task! The product-placement Roadblock was extremely boring to watch and was easily the worst task of the leg. The Detour wasn;t the most thrilling task of the leg, but the rainy weather (which was the exact same as it was when I went to Maleny in January!), made the setting better? Finally, the Pit Stop at the Maleny Botanic Gardens was hilarious with the rainy weather, but I'm not too impressed with having two NEL legs in a row?
Finally, I found extremely hilarious that a leg that takes place in the 'Sunshine Coast' rained the whole time! How ironic!