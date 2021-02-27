Episode 13 Thoughts
I really enjoyed this leg personally! Second best after Adelaide! The little sign-up scramble with the Apollo campervans was actually quite good and I enjoyed watching the strategy some teams used! The Roadblock 'Switchback' was easily the worst task of the leg, but it was hilarious watching Stan & Wayne getting lost. The Australian Army Detour was fantastic, the Brawn side amused me the whole time and Brain was extremely hard! The second Detour was a little boring, because all teams choose the same task, but it was quite entertaining to watch teams smooch each other with the pasta. Finally, the Pit Stop at Mugalla Station was a great location and watching the whole MJ/Chelsea debacle was hilarious! Overall, a very solid episode and bring on tonight!