TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Tonight we venture to northeastern Queensland back to the coastal city of Townsville 👊 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
TEN-HUT! Action, adventure, romance... tonight has it all!

Blockbuster Sunday, 7.30 tonight on 10 🎬 #AmazingRaceAU.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
We hope our teams are ready to be put through their paces...because it's time for an Army Boot Camp! 💪

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Hold on tight! We're about to abseil into a HUGE week of #AmazingRaceAU 👏 😱

7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Hanging for tonight's episode like...

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 on 10 and 10 play.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
SNEAK PEEK: Will a wrong turn cause The Body Builders the Race?

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/485631622599632/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
It took 3 weeks but this episode finally answered a few questions.

Not too much to add about a Roadblock redux.
I liked the army Detour but the episode really didn't fully explain switching. Guessing the Detour was limited stations and teams could switch to Brains since several Brains teams were eliminated but it wasn't made clear.
It was a unique twist to include another Detour but annoying that teams only did one that was the easier of the two.

The running theme for Stan & Wayne continues to be their difficulty with navigation. They're really lucky that this was an NEL.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Teams went to war in Townsville as new Top Guns emerged and The Bodybuilders got a MASSIVE shock 🏁 Catch up on all the action before tonight's episode

#AmazingRaceAU, continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/2323071124502992/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Is this the end of the Race for one of our teams? #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/808480109742505/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
The Gold Coast Girls and The Cowboys are ready to prove... nothing is IMPASTABLE 🍝 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/429930608117325/

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Our first 4 teams arrive in style to Lavarack Barracks 🚁 #AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/123326323038664/

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
It's a view so nice you'll want to see it twice 😉 #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Episode 13 Thoughts

I really enjoyed this leg personally! Second best after Adelaide! The little sign-up scramble with the Apollo campervans was actually quite good and I enjoyed watching the strategy some teams used! The Roadblock 'Switchback' was easily the worst task of the leg, but it was hilarious watching Stan & Wayne getting lost. The Australian Army Detour was fantastic, the Brawn side amused me the whole time and Brain was extremely hard! The second Detour was a little boring, because all teams choose the same task, but it was quite entertaining to watch teams smooch each other with the pasta. Finally, the Pit Stop at Mugalla Station was a great location and watching the whole MJ/Chelsea debacle was hilarious! Overall, a very solid episode and bring on tonight!
