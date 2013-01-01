« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread  (Read 218 times)

TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 13 Live Show Discussion Thread
It took 3 weeks but this episode finally answered a few questions.

Not too much to add about a Roadblock redux.
I liked the army Detour but the episode really didn't fully explain switching. Guessing the Detour was limited stations and teams could switch to Brains since several Brains teams were eliminated but it wasn't made clear.
It was a unique twist to include another Detour but annoying that teams only did one that was the easier of the two.

Show content
The running theme for Stan & Wayne continues to be their difficulty with navigation. They're really lucky that this was an NEL.
