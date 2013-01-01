« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 12 Live Show Discussion Thread
« on: Today at 01:50:11 AM »
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 12 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:51:17 AM »
Get ready Port Lincoln! The Race is heading down south to Australia's seafood capital!

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 12 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:52:21 AM »
Tonight's episode is gonna be off the hook...as our teams get ready to toss some tuna! 🐟

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 12 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:52:52 AM »
SNEAK PEEK: Chris and Aleisha try their best to move forward in the race despite being dealt an almighty sabotage by the Footy Mates

#AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/3830183723695005/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 12 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:54:03 AM »
The biggest WOW yet is tonight! Our teams are swimming with LIONS!

The #AmazingRaceAU continues 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/769182223698990/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 12 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:09:12 AM »
Halfway through the episode already and it is  :zzz

ETA: Nah, it was the whole episode. Probably most boring episode of this endless season lol
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 12 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:25:55 AM »
Today's episode was okay. The detour was balanced between something quick but physical and something that takes longer and requires skill. Didn't look too balanced when I saw
Show content
one side of the detour had the first 5 teams finish ahead, and the other side had the last 3 teams finish later. Ashleigh & Amanda having to switch detours and being stuck at the bottom was interesting to see, and it convinced me a bit in the balance between both detours. Lucky them they got an equalizer with the sign-up board for the following day, so that gap closed up to just 15 minutes.
I feel like the intersection and the hours of operation might've ruined the momentum of the episode, since 4 teams were on each boat that separated teams only 15 minutes apart. This is not new in TAR though. Equalizers just pop at random times, and for
Show content
Ashleigh & Amanda, this gave them a fighting chance.
I also didn't understand why it took
Show content
the teams on the first boat so long to finish the intersection. The editing didn't show if they had to go back after a failed attempt, or if they went back to read their clue, or what part they got stuck at. Editing focused more on showing boat 2 beating boat 1,
so that part confused me. Additionally, the intersection might have ruined the challenge of the sabotage. ??? (Can I take back me commending how I like TAR Australia's intersections from a week ago? 😅) The task at the sand dunes was challenging and it required good communication. I like how challenging that task was to split the teams apart.

Great to see
Show content
Ashleigh & Amanda's comeback after struggling with the detour. So many teams wanted to intersect with them, but they struggled with the detour, so it was just too bad that they got stuck with Holly & Dolor, who got lucky while just being comic reliefs as A&A pretty much did the intersection for the whole 4-person team. :funny: Interesting to see Holly & Dolor in 2nd place too! They really got lucky with the intersection, especially after finishing the detour in last.
Meanwhile, it was sad to see
Show content
Jordan & Violeta go, especially with a confusing intersection edit. If I had seen more of their struggle at the intersection, and their ARI performance that also had a rushed editing for the last 4-5 teams, maybe I would be less confused with the episode and feel less bad for the eliminated team and how their leg went? 😕 Given how they were hanging by a thread for 5 episodes in a row from Legs 3 to 7, it's good to see them make it this far, and now I wished they won the previous leg because they finished 2nd and were so close to earning that first class pass. :(

Still appreciate TAR being aired in the middle of a pandemic, but overall, this episode was just not it. The editing could've been improved at least. Maybe cutting out the intersection from the leg would've been fine too? ???
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 12 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:30:23 AM »
16 people fighting for their survival on the Eyre Peninsula. Where have I heard that before?

I didn't really see the Detour as that balanced but it evened out as it's main purpose was setting up the Intersection.
The Intersection really showed the pitfalls of a large number of teams working together.
Show content
And how Dolor can't tell Holly apart from a sea lion.  :funny:

The dunes task tested teams' communication well and nearly tripped up one team.

Show content
Jordan & Violetta were a fun team and they were just hitting their stride.
