Today's episode is pretty good! A search task at the beginning, and lots of performing later on. I would've picked the German sausages eating detour, and it was surprising yet interesting to see
the cowboys switch from the eating detour to the German dance detour.
The Swahili choir performance roadblock is challenging too! I've seen some of these tasks from other franchises, but it was still a pretty good leg overall! I enjoy seeing teams switch placements from doing well or poorly at performing challenges, or well, getting lost.
Meanwhile, there's something with TAR Australia's editing that makes some things predictable? This leg
focused so much on Chris & Aleisha and their story was highlighted for most of the episode. I like the story highlighting part, and I've seen it in the previous season too, but even the preview yesterday pretty much gave away them receiving the sabotage.
Great to see
the dancers grab their highest placement yet after their tumble
a couple legs back. It was also interesting to see
Holly & Dolor not at the back this time, the Super Sikhs being in the middle and being pretty much invisible for the episode, and the cowboys coming in last when they had top 3 placements in earlier legs.