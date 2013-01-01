« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!!

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
G'day Adelaide! The Race has made it to South Australia's capital 🤗

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
Looks like tonight's detour is the Curry-WORST! Tonight is the episode that has it all.

#AmazingRaceAU - 7.30 tonight on 10

#AmazingRaceAU - 7.30 tonight on 10

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/173411447677103/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
Behind one of these seats is something that will change the game 👊 

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/932679414138862/
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
Tonight we're in the city of churches, let's go Radelaide! Tonight's episode has something for everyone.

#AmazingRaceAU 7.30 tonight on 10

#AmazingRaceAU 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
This leg felt reminiscent of TARC 7's Edmonton leg where the show made up for the lack of international travel by highlighting international culture.

The stadium search was essentially a needle-in-a-haystack task made easier with the map but harder with the time limit.
Part of me wonders if there was plans for a Germany leg considering this season planned to go to Europe and the Detour was two planned tasks. The dancing and eating tasks seemed balanced and are both TAR US classics.
The choir task brought back shades of the Edmonton Celebrate Detour and 30's Harare singing task.

Show content
Good on MJ & Chelsea for getting a hometown win.

First to essentially worst for Chris & Aleisha after a strong showing the past week.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
Today's episode is pretty good! A search task at the beginning, and lots of performing later on. I would've picked the German sausages eating detour, and it was surprising yet interesting to see
Show content
the cowboys switch from the eating detour to the German dance detour.
The Swahili choir performance roadblock is challenging too! I've seen some of these tasks from other franchises, but it was still a pretty good leg overall! I enjoy seeing teams switch placements from doing well or poorly at performing challenges, or well, getting lost.

Meanwhile, there's something with TAR Australia's editing that makes some things predictable? This leg
Show content
focused so much on Chris & Aleisha and their story was highlighted for most of the episode. I like the story highlighting part, and I've seen it in the previous season too, but even the preview yesterday pretty much gave away them receiving the sabotage.

Great to see
Show content
the dancers grab their highest placement yet after their tumble
a couple legs back. It was also interesting to see
Show content
Holly & Dolor not at the back this time, the Super Sikhs being in the middle and being pretty much invisible for the episode, and the cowboys coming in last when they had top 3 placements in earlier legs.
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
As much as I think they made the right choice the first time (to sabotage the super sikh) I really don't think this was a smart choice for the girls.
1) I think the Cowboys are the better team (even if in the last 3 legs Chris & Aleisha were better)
2) This is the second time that they don't really play "fair" by choosing the salvage the last place team, you can bet that if they are in the losing team of that T-Junction, no one will bat an eye to vote them because they are the strongest, I wouldn't even feel bad for them because they don't showed twice now that they would be willing to sacrifice the strongest team.

I think the easiest thing to do when you win the First Class Pass is to choose the salvage the second-to last team, unless it's a super strong team and you are willing to take that shot!
