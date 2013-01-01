« previous next »
TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
:conf: Happy TAR AUSTRALIA DAY!!! :conf: 
 
IMPORTANT! Even though we are a spoiler board, we do NOT want to have the episode spoiled while it is airing.


SO PLEASE ** NO  OUTCOMES ** to be posted before the show is done airing AUS time


And to protect the unspoiled, NO FUTURE SPOILERS EVER!

Anyone breaking these rules is at BIG risk.  :browsie: 

Otherwise, come watch with us for the best weekly viewing party in town!! :party:


We will have a way to watch posted every week we can find one. So if you are overseas or just on the West Coast and want to watch right away...please join us! You can follow along and PLEASE help update as the show unfolds! We hope everyone will join in the fun!! :tup:

ANY LIVE STREAMING VIDEO links will be Here: https://forum.realityfanforum.com/index.php?topic=36684.0

And you can entertain yourself with the weekly episode threads as well while you wait! **Spoilers**

Have FUN everyone and :tu for joining us!!
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
G'day Adelaide! The Race has made it to South Australia's capital 🤗

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
Looks like tonight's detour is the Curry-WORST! Tonight is the episode that has it all.

#AmazingRaceAU - 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
Behind one of these seats is something that will change the game 👊 

#AmazingRaceAU, 7.30 tonight on 10 and 10 play.

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
Tonight we're in the city of churches, let's go Radelaide! Tonight's episode has something for everyone.

#AmazingRaceAU 7.30 tonight on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 11 Live Show Discussion Thread
This leg felt reminiscent of TARC 7's Edmonton leg where the show made up for the lack of international travel by highlighting international culture.

The stadium search was essentially a needle-in-a-haystack task made easier with the map but harder with the time limit.
Part of me wonders if there was plans for a Germany leg considering this season planned to go to Europe and the Detour was two planned tasks. The dancing and eating tasks seemed balanced and are both TAR US classics.
The choir task brought back shades of the Edmonton Celebrate Detour and 30's Harare singing task.

Show content
Good on MJ & Chelsea for getting a hometown win.

First to essentially worst for Chris & Aleisha after a strong showing the past week.
