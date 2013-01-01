This leg felt reminiscent of TARC 7's Edmonton leg where the show made up for the lack of international travel by highlighting international culture.
The stadium search was essentially a needle-in-a-haystack task made easier with the map but harder with the time limit.
Part of me wonders if there was plans for a Germany leg considering this season planned to go to Europe and the Detour was two planned tasks. The dancing and eating tasks seemed balanced and are both TAR US classics.
The choir task brought back shades of the Edmonton Celebrate Detour and 30's Harare singing task.
Good on MJ & Chelsea for getting a hometown win.
First to essentially worst for Chris & Aleisha after a strong showing the past week.