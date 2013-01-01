Show content

Holly & Dolor find the exit at one point, then going back to the labyrinth because they thought that wasn't it, was so frustrating to see, but their silent

Dwes painting the wrong letter was such a blooper, and I thought it would've warranted a penalty, but he accidentally helped another team for it, so that was good for Dolor.

the downfall of one team,

Chris & Aleisha grab their first win!

I'm glad they got to race an extra 8 legs after being eliminated on the first leg. They might have been unlucky with that first leg's search task, which got them eliminated, but they were lucky to have a team withdraw from the race to be brought back for a second chance!

Today's episode is pretty fun and amazing! They visited Coober Pedy, and the environment is so different compared to some of the earlier legs. (Forgot to mention the same thing for Alice Springs, which contributed to my liking for the previous episode.) I like Australia for its geographic diversity, and TAR Australia 5 is making me see this easily!Detour was balanced, and it was between a physical task or searching through a labyrinth. Seeingconfessional to go with it was funny.The laser task in the church was interesting and challenging, since there was a 2-minute time limit per attempt.The roadblock was simple but pretty interesting too.The golf task was also interesting, but what made it more interesting was the rule that they can catch another team's ball. The rule proved to beso it was interesting to watch, and the producers probably thought of this possibility to put it in the clue.Glad to seeAs for the eliminated team,