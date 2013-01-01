« previous next »
Today's episode is pretty fun and amazing! They visited Coober Pedy, and the environment is so different compared to some of the earlier legs. (Forgot to mention the same thing for Alice Springs, which contributed to my liking for the previous episode.) I like Australia for its geographic diversity, and TAR Australia 5 is making me see this easily!

Detour was balanced, and it was between a physical task or searching through a labyrinth. Seeing
Show content
Holly & Dolor find the exit at one point, then going back to the labyrinth because they thought that wasn't it, was so frustrating to see, but their silent
confessional to go with it was funny. :funny:

The laser task in the church was interesting and challenging, since there was a 2-minute time limit per attempt.

The roadblock was simple but pretty interesting too.
Show content
Dwes painting the wrong letter was such a blooper, and I thought it would've warranted a penalty, but he accidentally helped another team for it, so that was good for Dolor.
:funny:

The golf task was also interesting, but what made it more interesting was the rule that they can catch another team's ball. The rule proved to be
Show content
the downfall of one team,
so it was interesting to watch, and the producers probably thought of this possibility to put it in the clue.

Glad to see
Show content
Chris & Aleisha grab their first win!
As for the eliminated team,
Show content
I'm glad they got to race an extra 8 legs after being eliminated on the first leg. They might have been unlucky with that first leg's search task, which got them eliminated, but they were lucky to have a team withdraw from the race to be brought back for a second chance!
Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
Re: TAR Australia 5 Episode 10 Live Show Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:16:48 AM »
Crazy to think that the last time TAR visited SA was during the last Coober Pedy leg on TAR 2 19 years ago.

The Above Detour was straightforward physical labor in the sun.
The harder part of the Below Detour seemed to be getting out.
Show content
To hilarious effect by Holly & Dolor.
The laser task was pretty tricky and set at a cool location.
The painting task was simple but several racers arms had to be burning with all that reaching.
Funny to see TAR turn into Holey Moley for the last task.

Show content
Chris & Aleisha finally became the brides and not the bridesmaids.

Dwes & Katherine certainly made the most of their second chance.
