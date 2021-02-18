« previous next »
TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)

TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
Stan & Wayne, Bodybuilders (New South Wales)
Relation: Bodybuilders
Occupation: Bodybuilders

Western Sydney Bodybuilders Stan and Wayne, are muscling in as Stowaways on The Amazing Race Australia.

Stan and Wayne originally started training to grow their confidence. Since then, they have become workmates and friends, through working at Stans supplement stores. No strangers to competition, both have won numerous bodybuilding titles, with Stan even being named Mr. Australia in 2017.

Strong, confident and a lot smarter than theyd like people to think, everything is a contest for these buff mates. Both are fathers and want to win the Race to make their sons proud, and prove they have the brains to match their brawn.

Get to know The Bodybuilders

What is your proudest achievement in life?
Stan: In 2020 I was the overall winner of a bodybuilding show that means winning my division, then the entire show. Also, becoming a father and growing my business are some of my proudest achievements.

If you could describe yourself in five words, what would they be?
Wayne: I only need one  Awesome! Family first, loyal, resilient, determination and stubborn.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
Our teams are in for a BIG shock this Sunday night...when The Bodybuilders arrive to crash the race 💪

#AmazingRaceAU kicks off Wow Week, 7.30 Sunday on 10

Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
Stan & Wayne's Race History

Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
To repeat what I said in the spoiler thread (not a spoiler, don't worry):

I would like to say that it is deeply irresponsible for Ten to cast Stan.

Wayne seems fine and all on his Instagram but Stan based on his Instagram:
-Is a flat earther (follows flat earthers)
-Has posted COVID conspiracy theories and anti-government and anti-lockdown and anti-mask posts
-Has promoted anti-vaccination memes
-Has posted racist rhetoric about COVID ("kung flu", "drop the Chinese", "nuke China")
-Has posted transphobic videos about COVID

So yeah. Considering how this kind of rhetoric is everything that goes against the COVID-19 era, it's super irresponsible for Ten to give someone like this a platform.

No matter how "fun" they may be, I'm hoping they get eliminated sooner rather than later.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
Yikes, that's an oversight. If word of it gets widespread, as a TV personality the headlines would happily put him on blast.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
That is ghastly. I hope they're out before the end of the week.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
I hope we only get one episode of these guys...
Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
The Bodybuilders might seem like tough guys...but deep down they've got nothing but love ❤️ #AmazingRaceAU

Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
Our racers are in for a BIG surprise when they arrive in Coober Pedy...as The Bodybuilders arrive to shake up the race 💪
#AmazingRaceAU

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/179126960340890/
Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
Ironic considering how one of them isn't showing that outside of the Race.
Re: TAR Australia 5: Stan & Wayne (Bodybuilders)
Looks like The Bodybuilders confirm they have hearts of gold tonight! #AmazingRaceAU

