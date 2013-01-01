« previous next »
Stan & Wayne, Bodybuilders (New South Wales)
Relation: Bodybuilders
Occupation: Bodybuilders

Western Sydney Bodybuilders Stan and Wayne, are muscling in as Stowaways on The Amazing Race Australia.

Stan and Wayne originally started training to grow their confidence. Since then, they have become workmates and friends, through working at Stans supplement stores. No strangers to competition, both have won numerous bodybuilding titles, with Stan even being named Mr. Australia in 2017.

Strong, confident and a lot smarter than theyd like people to think, everything is a contest for these buff mates. Both are fathers and want to win the Race to make their sons proud, and prove they have the brains to match their brawn.

Get to know The Bodybuilders

What is your proudest achievement in life?
Stan: In 2020 I was the overall winner of a bodybuilding show that means winning my division, then the entire show. Also, becoming a father and growing my business are some of my proudest achievements.

If you could describe yourself in five words, what would they be?
Wayne: I only need one  Awesome! Family first, loyal, resilient, determination and stubborn.
Our teams are in for a BIG shock this Sunday night...when The Bodybuilders arrive to crash the race 💪

#AmazingRaceAU kicks off Wow Week, 7.30 Sunday on 10

Stan & Wayne's Race History

